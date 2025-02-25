Understanding Sanctions against the Mohamed’s

Dear Editor,

Mr. Jagdeo and minions are engaged in erroneous propaganda publicly stating that anyone who associates with or befriends or accepts gifts from the Mohamed’s will be sanctioned by the American government. That is hogwash. There is no guilt by association in the American judicial and legal system.

The sanctions apply only to American business dealings, not political support for or socialising with the Mohamed’s. If the corrupt PPP officials were engaged in their kind of deals in USA, they would long be before the court or even the penitentiary.

Jagdeo and the corrupt PPP officials need to be schooled about the American system of accountability and justice. The VP and minions should seek advice from the American Embassy before opening mouths uttering rubbish on sanctions to drive fear among voters.

Every time the VP opens his mouth at the press conferences, nothing but hot air comes out. He utters nonsense. When he speaks of sanctions about the Mohameds, he needs to know the legality. The sanctions language from the Department of Treasury is very clear: it relates to American businesses and citizens doing business with the Mohameds; those Americans who conduct those kinds of business activities noted above with the Mohamed’s can face sanctions, not those who are their friends, associates, supporters, defenders, and sports enthusiasts.

Merely having an ordinary non-business or social relationship with the Mohamed’s or accepting gifts from them will not result in sanctions.

Jagdeo and his acolytes must stop fooling the public about American sanctions and spreading fear among the public on their friendly support of the Mohamed’s. The public is reminded about the very close relationship and business ties between the Mohamed’s and Jagdeo, Irfaan, and other PPP figures prior to the sanctions. Did some of these activities lead to sanctions of the Mohamed’s? It is also known that the Mohamed’s funded the PPP and Mohamed’s vehicles transported PPP officials. The high ones were not sanctioned for their cozy relationship with the Mohamed’s. But several Ministers and business persons close with the government had their visas revoked and several were pulled in for questioning at American airports, all related to unchecked corruption.

As a citizen of USA, I will be pleased to speak on the superiority of the American due process system. Hereafter, I advise the PPP to end its devious lies and stop spreading nasty propaganda about American sanctions and her judicial system, scaring the Guyanese nation. The PPP must end its nasty anti-American driven propaganda.

Yours truly,

Danny Ramnarine

(Understanding Sanctions against the Mohamed’s)