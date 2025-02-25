Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Haiti Dominate in Concacaf Women’s U-20 Qualifiers

SportsMax – The 2025 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Qualifiers continued on Sunday with emphatic victories from Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Haiti as teams intensified their push for a spot in the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship and ultimately the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Host nation Trinidad and Tobago showcased their attacking prowess with a dominant 7-0 victory over Dominica at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva. Hackeemar Goodridge opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and Orielle Martin doubled the lead five minutes later. J’eleisha Alexander stole the spotlight with a stunning four-goal performance, scoring in the 24th, 31st, 66th, and 71st minutes. Madison Campbell capped off the win with a stoppage-time goal in the 90’+2, sealing a perfect performance for the Soca Warriors.

Guyana recorded an emphatic 5-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda in Group A at the ABFA Technical Center in Saint John’s. Se-Hanna Mars was the star of the match, scoring a hat-trick with goals in the 21st, 63rd, and 68th minutes. Liyah Menilek added another in the 78th minute after capitalizing on a loose ball in the box. Guyana’s fifth goal came from an unfortunate own goal by Karmiellia Hughes in the 85th minute, securing an unchallenged victory.

Haiti extended their winning streak with a 4-0 triumph over Belize in Group A at the ABFA Technical Center. Brianna Crevecoeur broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute before Nehemie Sainvilus doubled the lead three minutes later. Pierreline Nazon widened the gap in the 57th minute, and Sainvilus completed her brace in the 59th, ensuring Haiti’s second consecutive victory in the qualifiers.

Other Key Results

Panama 13-0 Bonaire: Analia Arosemena and Shaday Mow led the charge with hat-tricks, while Nathalie Bello and Jozuanys Santos added braces in a dominant showing from Las Canaleras in Group C.

Dominican Republic 1-0 Cuba: Jaylen Vallecillo secured a dramatic last-minute win for the hosts with a 90’+4 strike.

Canada 9-0 Bermuda: Canada overwhelmed Bermuda with a nine-goal performance, including a brace from Jeneva Hernandez Gray and Ella Kettles.

