(Military support from the United Kingdom should be embraced)

Dear Editor,

The President and the opposition have recently raised several serious concerns over the security of the border with Venezuela and the increasing rate of illegal immigrants entering the country through our porous border to the west. Our troops have also been attacked and wounded by the Sindicato. As Venezuela prepares for a military invasion of Essequibo, we too must prepare.

Let’s consider one of our options, which is the building of a military base on our side of the border with Venezuela within striking distance of their military installations.

What are the pros and cons of this option?

Some Pros:-

Deterrence of military action being taken by Venezuela A faster response to military aggression by Venezuela and aggression by the Sindicato Economic development in the area near our base Easier control over the Western border

Some Cons:-

Increased tension along the border with Venezuela Increased risk of a military conflict A mutual breach of the ICJ’s request for non-escalation A break in diplomatic relations between our two countries

If we consider the current situation, it can be argued that we have more to gain from strengthening our defences. The situation in Ukraine should also be relooked at for lessons learned. Ukraine was unprepared and lost territory. Territory which their ally the U.S. is willing to cede to Russia in order to end the conflict. If this approach is taken in our conflict with Venezuela, we will lose territory as we did when they took our side of Ankoko island. At the time, it was in America’s best interest to support Venezuela due to our neighbour’s position as the country with the largest oil reserves in the world. If regime change occurs in Venezuela and the embargo is lifted, the Americans will once again support Venezuela’s interests. All of the Presidential replacements for Maduro that have been embraced by the U.S. have remained steadfast in their belief that Essequibo belongs to Venezuela.

It is therefore in our best interest to develop a military base along our western border with the support of the United Kingdom. Our military presence should also cover the entire border with the use of military outposts. The British are familiar with the area and our relationship with them goes back centuries. We continue to have a good relationship, and the Commonwealth continues to help keep our relationship strong. Unlike the Americans, the British troops will leave when they are no longer needed. CRG recommends that we move in this direction while also pursuing a formal written agreement with the Americans that solidifies their support in maintaining our territorial integrity with or without Maduro in power.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

