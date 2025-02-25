(Military support from the United Kingdom should be embraced)

Latest update February 25th, 2025 10:18 AM
Feb 25, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
The President and the opposition have recently raised several serious concerns over the security of the border with Venezuela and the increasing rate of illegal immigrants entering the country through our porous border to the west. Our troops have also been attacked and wounded by the Sindicato. As Venezuela prepares for a military invasion of Essequibo, we too must prepare.
Let’s consider one of our options, which is the building of a military base on our side of the border with Venezuela within striking distance of their military installations.
What are the pros and cons of this option?
Some Pros:-
Some Cons:-
If we consider the current situation, it can be argued that we have more to gain from strengthening our defences. The situation in Ukraine should also be relooked at for lessons learned. Ukraine was unprepared and lost territory. Territory which their ally the U.S. is willing to cede to Russia in order to end the conflict. If this approach is taken in our conflict with Venezuela, we will lose territory as we did when they took our side of Ankoko island. At the time, it was in America’s best interest to support Venezuela due to our neighbour’s position as the country with the largest oil reserves in the world. If regime change occurs in Venezuela and the embargo is lifted, the Americans will once again support Venezuela’s interests. All of the Presidential replacements for Maduro that have been embraced by the U.S. have remained steadfast in their belief that Essequibo belongs to Venezuela.
It is therefore in our best interest to develop a military base along our western border with the support of the United Kingdom. Our military presence should also cover the entire border with the use of military outposts. The British are familiar with the area and our relationship with them goes back centuries. We continue to have a good relationship, and the Commonwealth continues to help keep our relationship strong. Unlike the Americans, the British troops will leave when they are no longer needed. CRG recommends that we move in this direction while also pursuing a formal written agreement with the Americans that solidifies their support in maintaining our territorial integrity with or without Maduro in power.
Sincerely,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
(Military support from the United Kingdom should be embraced)
Feb 25, 20252025 CWI Women’s Regional Super50 tournament Round 1…Guyana vs. Barbados -Deane, Elliot grabs 3 wickets apiece Kaieteur Sports- Barbados pulled off a commanding 11-run win over Guyana...
Feb 25, 2025
Feb 25, 2025
Feb 24, 2025
Feb 23, 2025
Feb 23, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) ought to have treated its loss in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- A rules-based international trading system has long been a foundation of global commerce,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]