Man stabbed to death by drinking partner

Feb 25, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 23-year-old auto body technician was stabbed to death by his drinking partner at Skull City, Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara late Sunday night.

Dead Shiv Persaud (Man stabbed to death)

Dead is Shiv Persaud of Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara. The suspect, identified as Alex Gonsalves was later captured by the police.

Police in a statement said that investigations revealed that the now-deceased man was at a shop in Skull City consuming alcoholic beverages during the day. It is further alleged that during that period, he had a misunderstanding with Gonsalves who was also consuming alcohol, which caused them to fight. At about 22:30hrs, Persaud was in company with a friend Daimon Ramnarine, age 26 years, in the Skull City area when they were confronted by the suspect who was armed with a knife. The suspect then dealt Persaud several stabs about the body.

Ramnarine tried to intervene and was also stabbed. He then picked up Persaud and drove to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Persaud died while receiving medical treatment. Ramnarine was also treated but took self-discharge to proceed to a private hospital.  The body of the deceased was photographed and examined by police and injuries suspected to be stab wounds were observed on the left side shoulder, left side chest and other parts of his body. The body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

