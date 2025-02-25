Guyanese briefed on SBM’s oil procurement process at energy conference

Kaieteur News- SBM Offshore Guyana hosted yet another edition of its ‘Let’s Talk Local Content’ Forum at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo last Friday. The seminar saw the participation of local vendors and organisations. It provided a platform for meaningful discussions about the company’s procurement process, key vendor requirements, compliance guidelines, and local content initiatives.

The forum enabled one-on-one interactions between suppliers and company representatives from several core departments, including supply chain, compliance, local content, and HSSE. The forum is one of several routine activities conducted by SBM Offshore Guyana each year, in keeping with its support for local content development.

The event also featured two break-out sessions. One focused on providing key insights into the company’s procurement process. This session targeted new and potential suppliers and provided both commercial and technical insights into the procurement process.

The second session highlighted procurement needs for Brownfield projects, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects and insights into spare parts needs along with the specifications for the parts purchased along with maintenance requirements by the company and was targeted at existing suppliers and suppliers wishing to enhance their offerings to meet the growing sector needs.

This year, the company was the corporate Local Content Partner for the event.

During the sessions with suppliers and attendees interested in better understanding the company, the discussions were fruitful with several queries and concerns addressed. The discussions entailed providing essential insights into the company’s procurement framework, guiding businesses—particularly those that have not previously worked with SBM Offshore Guyana—on how to effectively engage with the company.

Additionally, a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel Immersive experience session was held, utilizing innovative technology that provided participants with an in-depth view of the FPSO. A model of the Liza Unity FPSO was also on display throughout the final day of the conference.

In his opening remarks, SBM Offshore Guyana’s General Manager, Martin Cheong, said, “We remain committed to collaborating closely with local suppliers. This is accomplished through a number of initiatives and activities such as this forum, where local suppliers are updated on our procurement process and given an opportunity to have their questions answered.”

During his remarks, Director of the Local Content Secretariat, Dr. Martin Pertab, underscored the need for local content development and partnerships. The Secretariat also took the opportunity at the “Let’s Talk Local Content Forum” to launch the Local Content App, a digital tool designed to improve access to opportunities in Guyana’s oil and gas sector. He also described the app as a solution to persistent challenges in the sector. “In the past, companies relied on our website and social media to find opportunities. However, algorithms can limit visibility, and businesses have to constantly monitor these platforms,” he said.

Additionally, as part of the engagement an informational exchange with the General Manager, and Sustainability Lead, Gwenetta Fordyce underscored the importance of sustainable development and the company’s unwavering commitment to building out a business that is impactful in areas beyond the oil and gas sector in Guyana. In their exchange with the participants, the duo highlighted the work being done with the National Coordinating Coalition (NCC), Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA), and the Green Farms Initiative which supports Plympton Farm. These initiatives support the drive to build local capacity both from a human capital and supply chain perspective.

Local content development remains a key pillar in SBM Offshore Guyana’s operations. The company has been building local capacity and supporting initiatives that enhance the development of communities across Guyana.

(Guyanese briefed on SBM’s oil procurement process at energy conference)

(Guyanese briefed)