Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali to replace outgoing Trinidadian Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley as chairman of CARICOM Prime Ministerial sub-committee on cricket

SportsMax – Guyanese president Dr Irfaan Ali will replace the outgoing Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley as the chairman of CARICOM’s Prime Ministerial sub-committee on cricket, Rowley announced on the final day of the 48th regular meeting of the CARICOM heads of government conference in Barbados on February 21, his last as Prime Minister.

Rowley signaled his intent to resign as Trinidad & Tobago’s Prime Minister on January 3.

As he handed over the reins to Ali, Rowley, who was appointed chairman in July 2023, said the sub-committee was in good hands.

“We did have some discussions, but not too much detail because we have done some work before in Guyana and T&T and we have seen the results. Some progress has been made – and is being made,” Rowley said.

“Today, I handed over to the plenary and the heads agreed to select my colleague from Guyana – who’s an eminent cricketer as you know – president Irfan Ali to now take the chairmanship on the sub-committee of cricket because we maintain our interest in the potential for West Indies cricket to remain at a high level internationally and the preservation of our legacy.”

He said the affairs of West Indies cricket is of utmost importance to CARICOM.

“The heads of government should continue to be interested in what goes on in West Indies cricket and assist in whatever way we can.”

(Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali to replace outgoing Trinidadian Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley as chairman of CARICOM Prime Ministerial sub-committee on cricket)