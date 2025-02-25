Govt. seeking contractors for $1.9B Parika to Goshen Road project

Kaieteur News- Moving ahead with the construction of the road link between Parika and Goshen, Region Three, the Ministry of Public Works is currently seeking contractors to undertake the works which is estimated at $1,966,700,000.

This is according to an invitation for bids issued by the ministry. According to the document the project has been divided into two lots and bids will be opened on March 19, 2025 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Based on information provided, the project is as follow: the construction of 5km fair weather roadway from Parika to Bonasika (Lot1 A) which is estimated to cost $491.6 million, the construction of 5km fair weather roadway from Parika to Bonaskia (Lot1 B) estimated to cost $491.6 million, and the construction of bridge at Bonasika River (Lot2) which is estimated to cost $983.5 million. This brings the total engineer’s estimate to $1.9 billion.

This publication understands that continuing with the Parika to Goshen Road project this year, a sum of $3 billion was allocated from this year’s budget towards it.

The Parika to Goshen Road link has been a project that was planned for several years now, and according to media reports feasibility studies were completed under the previous administration. It was reported too that the construction of the Parika/Goshen Road which stretches some 60 km is set to serve as an alternative access to interior communities, including mining districts. It is anticipated that with the construction of this new thoroughfare, it would open-up more lands and reduce travel time between Bartica, Region Seven and Region Three.

Some features of the road link are that it is being constructed from earthen embankment to a fair-weather road and will have two lanes. Along the corridor, there will be the construction of six reinforced concrete bridges.

