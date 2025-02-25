Five dead in road accidents

—one drunken victim stood in the middle of the road after wife took away his car keys

Kaieteur News- Five men lost their lives tragically between Sunday night and Monday morning after they were involved in three separate accidents along the roadways in Corentyne Berbice and at Wallers Delight Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The dead persons have been identified as: 64-year-old Dennis Gilkes, 40-year-old Abdool Sharaf Rahim, 18-year-old Keishan Ramnauth, 22-year-old Adrian Inshan and 21-year-old Ameer Subhan, a supervisor of Queensway Security Services.

Police reported that the first tragedy occurred on Sunday at Williamsburg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice at about 19:30h that claimed the life of Gilkes. It is reported that the accident involved motor lorry # GTT 6824, driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Yadram and Gilkes, who was a pedestrian at the time of the accident.

Investigations revealed that Yadram was proceeding west along Williamsburg Public Road at a normal rate of speed. The lorry driver told police that two motor cars were ahead of him, and when the car in front attempted to overtake the leading vehicle, he saw a pedestrian in the center of his lane, approximately ten feet away, walking west.

Yadram said he applied brakes to avoid a collision, but despite his effort, the front portion of the motor truck collided Gilkes. Thereafter, as a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body. He was then picked up by Yadram, along with public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and placed into the said motor lorry and conveyed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. His body is presently lying at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry, which recorded 58 and 55 micrograms, respectively. He is in custody.

The second accident occurred on the Wallers Delight Public Road, at about 00:10h on Monday, which claimed the life of Rahim, who was a pedestrian at the time of the accident. It is reported that accident involved motorcar PVV 2663, driven by 43-year-old Ashley Raymond and Rahim. Rahim’s 32-year-old wife, Sonia Ramlochan told investigators that he was trying to get his car keys from her but she refused because he was under the influence of alcohol. As such, he then became annoyed with her and walked across the road from south to north, and stood in the path of the vehicle lifting his hands in the air. “The area was dark and the driver alleged that due to the close distance, the right side front of the car collided with the pedestrian causing him to be flung into the air and end up on the windscreen, then rolled off the bonnet and ended up on the roadway,” police reported.

Thereafter, he was picked up by an ambulance and transported to West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Another fatal accident occurred at Number 79 Public Road, Corentyne Berbice around 00:15h on Monday that claimed the life of three young men. Police reported that the accident involved motor cycle # CN 6641 driven by Ramnauth, with pillion rider Inshan, and motorcycle # CP 3158 driven by Subhan.

Investigations revealed that Ramnauth was traveling south in the eastern lane at a high speed when he lost control and collided with motorcyclist Subhan, who was heading north in the western lane. Following the collision, both drivers and pillion rider were thrown off their bikes onto the road, sustaining injuries about their bodies.

They were then picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where they were all seen and examined by a doctor, who pronounced Subhan and Ramnauth dead on arrival.

The pillion rider, Inshan was also examined in an unconscious state and was later transferred to New Amsterdam Hospital for further medical attention. However, he succumbed to his injuries, while receiving medical treatment. The investigations continue.

(Five dead in road accidents)