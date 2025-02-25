Fifties from Knight/Alleyne, bowlers help Barbados trounce Guyana

2025 CWI Women’s Regional Super50 tournament Round 1…Guyana vs. Barbados

-Deane, Elliot grabs 3 wickets apiece

Kaieteur Sports- Barbados pulled off a commanding 11-run win over Guyana yesterday thanks to fifties from skipper Aaliyah Alleyne and Kyshona Knight, coupled with some excellent bowling spells yesterday at the Conaree Sports Club Ground, St. Kitts.

Chasing almost 200, Guyana almost pulled it off thanks to starts from captain Shemaine Campbell (25), Cherry-Ann Fraser (26), Shabika Gajnabi (26), Mandy Mangru (26) and Ashmini Munisar (17).

But a brilliant spells from leg-spinner Kelia Elliott (3-38) and Erin Deane (3-33) coupled with 2 wickets from skipper Aaliyah Alleyne, kept Guyana to 172 all out in 47.4 overs.

The Bajan ladies did a remarkable job of ending on 183-5 50 overs batting first, thanks to twin fifties from Kyshona Knight (54) and captain Alleyne, who ended on a brisk 57 off 55 balls.

Guyanese opener Mandy Mangru (26) struck four fours before departing, while her partner Katana Mentore was less fortunate, being run out for 3, followed by Realeanna Grimmond who was bowled for 9.

Campbell and Gajnabi added 49 in a good repair partnership before both ladies fell to some excellent glove-work from Kycia Knight.

Fraser hung around the briefly, finding the fence on four occasions before being knocked over by the leggy, Elliott, who along with Deane kept the Guyanese under pressure as the constant fall of wickets kept their opponents at bay.

Trishan Holder was the next best scorer with 27, as Sheneta Grimmond (2-12) starred for Guyana with the ball.

Barbados had a rough start losing 4 wickets by time their team 100 came in the 35th over, thanks to early strikes from seamer Cherry-Ann Fraser (1-32) and veteran spinner Flaffianna Millington (1-23).

Knight dug in during her 122-ball innings, finding the ropes just twice before falling LBW to former West Indies U-19 skipper and spinner Ashmini Munisar (1-34).

The skipper, despite running out of capable partners, raced to her half-century with five fours and a six under her belt, before the deliveries expired.

Guyana will be keen on a rebound win when they play Jamaica tomorrow, Wednesday 26, in the second round.

(Fifties from Knight/Alleyne, bowlers help Barbados trounce Guyana)