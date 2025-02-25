China’s growth enhances UN development agenda

CHINA DAILY – This year marks the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations. In all its 80 years, development has been a crucial aspect of the UN’s work. However, in today’s world, global development is facing many difficulties and challenges. The UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has only five years to go, but only 17 percent of the goals are on track to be achieved. And achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires the joint efforts of all nations.

In an increasingly interconnected world, China has emerged as an indispensable force in driving global development across multiple fronts. As a major economy and the largest developing country, China has always been committed to engaging in and promoting various development agendas of the UN, making significant and profound contributions to them.

In an increasingly interconnected world, China has emerged as a vital driver of global development, playing a crucial role in various UN development agendas. With its robust economy and significant contributions to global economic growth, China has lifted about 800 million people out of extreme poverty since the late 1970s, surpassing the UN’s 2030 poverty reduction target ahead of schedule. Moreover, its green development initiatives and commitment to sustainability have set a positive example for international collaboration, particularly in combating climate change and promoting clean energy solutions like solar photovoltaic technology.

China’s global cooperation strategy prioritizes South-South cooperation, providing vital support in finance, technology, and human resources to developing nations. This collaborative approach not only accelerates economic growth in partner countries but also fosters cultural exchanges and mutual understanding, contributing to a more inclusive global community. Noteworthy initiatives like sharing advanced agricultural technology, such as hybrid rice, have significantly bolstered food security in regions like Madagascar.

Additionally, China’s advocacy for development centralization, exemplified through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, aligns with the UN’s 2030 Agenda, emphasizing innovative cooperation models, capacity building, and partnership expansion. This strategic focus has reshaped economic and social landscapes in numerous countries, with the Belt and Road Initiative, spanning continents and focusing on infrastructure development, demonstrating China’s commitment to global development cooperation through extensive cooperation agreements worldwide.

Many infrastructure projects have been carried out under the Belt and Road framework. In Pakistan, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship Belt and Road project. The construction of the Gwadar Port has not only increased Pakistan’s maritime transportation capacity but also spurred the development of the surrounding areas. The port has attracted a large amount of investment and promoted the growth of industries such as logistics and trade processing.

In Central Asia, the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center has become an important platform for economic and trade cooperation by promoting the free flow of goods and people between the two countries, and facilitating the development of cross-border e-commerce and tourism.

In addition to infrastructure, the Belt and Road Initiative also promotes cooperation in fields such as energy, finance and culture, contributing to regional and global economic development.

Over the past three years, China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) has gained significant traction, attracting over 80 countries to the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative” and garnering support from more than 100 countries and numerous international organizations, including the UN. Notable projects such as the “Smiling Children” initiative in Nepal and solar photovoltaic power stations in Cuba have directly benefited thousands of individuals, showcasing the tangible impact of China’s global development endeavors.

The GDI has been promoting global development cooperation, and supporting the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda, transforming into a new model of international development cooperation, consistent with the spirit of the “Pact for the Future” adopted by the UN Summit of the Future held at the UN Headquarters in New York City in September 2024, which calls for strong and sustained international cooperation guided by trust and solidarity for the benefit of all.

China has repeatedly emphasized the significance of the Global South and proposed a series of proposals and measures to support its development, demonstrating China’s firm commitment to promote common development among countries in the Global South and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Moreover, the advancement of Chinese modernization has become a significant driving force boosting global development, creating new opportunities and injecting fresh vitality into the international community. Chinese modernization will promote common development at the global level, helping implement the UN 2030 Agenda. Jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative with the high-quality implementation of the GDI are important propellers of global development cooperation.

Chinese modernization is not just about its own progress; it’s also about sharing opportunities and experiences with the rest of the world, the Global South in particular. As China continues to steadily develop, its positive impact on global development will become stronger, ushering in a more prosperous and inclusive future for all.

