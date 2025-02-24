Strengthening Guyana’s Teaching Profession

By Rennie Parris

Kaieteur News- Welcome back to Talking Dollars & Making Sense. As we continue our exploration of the Human Capital & Innovation pillar in Guyana’s Comprehensive National Development Plan, we’re shifting focus to one of the most crucial elements of any nation’s progress: Education. In this article, we’ll look at how individuals become teachers in Guyana and why it matters for our long-term development.

The Path to Becoming a Teacher

There are a few ways to enter the teaching profession in Guyana, and each path highlights the importance we place on properly trained educators.

Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) General Requirements: CPCE offers programs for aspiring nursery and primary school teachers who need at least five Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) subjects with Grades 1 to 3, including Mathematics and English. For secondary school or Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) programs, you also need Grades 1 to 2 in your subject of specialization.

Teacher Upgrade Programme (TUP): Recognizing that not everyone has the requisite CXC qualifications, CPCE introduced the Teacher Upgrade Programme. It's a three-year plan that gives you a year to reach the required CXC standard before moving on to two years of teacher training. After completing the CPCE training, graduates earn the title "trained teacher." University of Guyana (UG) If you earn a four-year degree and then decide to teach in the same subject area, you become a "graduate teacher." To level up to a "graduate trained teacher," you'll also need to attend CPCE or complete the Post-Graduate Diploma in Education at UG.

Why Teacher Training Matters

You might be wondering: Why is it so important to have trained teachers rather than just anyone with a degree? In a nutshell, training ensures educators have the right blend of pedagogical skills, classroom management techniques, and subject-area expertise. It’s the difference between simply sharing information and truly guiding students on how to learn and apply that knowledge in the real world.

A well-trained teacher not only delivers lessons effectively but also inspires students to think critically and innovatively, qualities that align perfectly with our vision under the Human Capital & Innovation pillar. Simply put, investing in better teacher training is an investment in our collective future.

The Ministry’s Memo and Online Initiatives

In 2022, the Ministry of Education issued a memo “strongly advising” untrained teachers to get trained via CPCE or the UG Diploma in Education program. In fact, funds have already been allocated for CPCE to conduct online training for up to 2,500 teachers per year. Failure to comply could result in a loss of employment.

At first glance, this might seem strict, but consider the potential benefits: a more standardized, professional workforce of teachers who understand both the subject matter and how to teach it effectively. It’s a significant step toward strengthening Guyana’s entire education system.

Challenges in the Hinterland

Of course, challenges remain. Teachers in hinterland communities already work under difficult conditions, often facing unreliable internet and minimal resources. Many of them also lack the necessary CXC qualifications to immediately enroll in CPCE’s main program, which means they first have to complete the Teacher Upgrade Programme (TUP).

Imagine having limited or no connectivity, then being told you must complete a training program online to keep your job. It’s understandable why many of these educators feel at a disadvantage. If we want to promote equal opportunity for quality education across the nation, we have to address these disparities, particularly for the communities that need strong teachers the most.

A Call for Creative Solutions

So, where do we go from here? First, we need policies that recognize the unique conditions faced by teachers in the hinterland. That might mean providing satellite internet services or creating robust offline learning modules for those who can’t reliably connect to the web.

Second, we need flexible schedules and supportive mentorship programs that allow teachers to juggle their professional responsibilities while working toward becoming fully trained. The goal is to have a system that supports every aspiring teacher, whether they live in Georgetown or in the most remote corners of the country.

Looking Ahead

In our next article, we’ll explore how to improve the teacher training process so that our students have access to some of the best-trained educators in the region and eventually, the world. We’ll talk about bridging the gap for those in remote areas, modernizing the curriculum, and making sure the teaching profession itself remains attractive and rewarding.

It’s clear that the path to national development hinges on our ability to nurture and harness human talent. By investing in rigorous, accessible teacher training, we create an education system that sets Guyana on a strong foundation for innovation and growth.

Got thoughts, questions, or ideas you’d like to share? I’d love to hear from you at [email protected]. Let’s keep this conversation going and work together to elevate the teaching profession and our nation’s future in the process.

