Latest update February 24th, 2025 6:16 AM
Feb 24, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A 56-year-old miner died on Saturday after a tree stump fell on his head at Thomas Lands Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven.
The dead miner was identified as Harry Critchlow of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Police said that about 10:00hrs Saturday, Critchlow was working in a mining pit when a tree stump fell and struck him on the head and knocked him unconscious.
The injury resulted in his death moments later. His passing was immediately reported to his employer who then informed police. Ranks were sent in to investigate and according to them, “several individuals working in the mining pit at the time of the incident were interviewed.” “They (the several individuals) confirmed witnessing the incident as described and provided formal statements” police said.
(Miner dies after tree stump falls on head)
Feb 23, 2025Kaieteur Sports- The battle lines are drawn. One Guyana Racing Stable is here to make history. With the post positions set for the 2025 Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup, all eyes are on Guyana’s rising...
Feb 23, 2025
Feb 23, 2025
Feb 23, 2025
Feb 23, 2025
Feb 22, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The folly of the cash grant distribution is a textbook case of what happens when a government,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- A rules-based international trading system has long been a foundation of global commerce,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]