Mash draws large crowd

As is the case for a number of years there was little private sector participation in the day’s activities- with the floats dominated by government ministries and other states agencies. Very noticeable were the scores of foreigners who came out to witness the spectacle. A number of Guyanese residing overseas who missed last year’s float parade returned home for the celebrations.

The parade with over 20 floats from various ministries and other agencies, was held under the theme: “Expressing our Culture and Creativity as One Guyana,” emphasising its focus on national pride, creativity, and cultural inclusivity. The parade which did not start on time began on Main Street Georgetown, trailing through Church Street and onto Irving Street and later culminated in the National Park. During the parade, local artists were seen performing including Omaiah Hall and Jumo Primo.

The Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, Ministry of Natural Resources and Ministry of Human Services and Social Security were among the largest bands with over 100 revellers. Most of the floats showcased their creativity but one thing was common most showcased a green Guyana. Others showcased Guyana’s natural resources while the Ministry of Public Works chose to show off the New Demerara Harbour Bridge and its expansive road works.

Speaking with Kaieteur News Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues who was seen in the parade supporting her ministry, stated that she has been with the revellers from start to finish. “This year we have our float which represents our young professional. We have all the features of a young professional scheme. It’s all about inclusiveness and diversity.” Speaking on the increase in attendance, she said, “Guyanese are out in their numbers, we love Mashramani and Guyanese love to party.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag, who was leading her ministry’s band with over 100 revellers, told the Department of Public Information that her band was part of the medium category and the float depicts solid waste management which aligns with their theme “Cleaner Communities for a brighter and prosperous Guyana.” “An event like this always brings out all the ethnic groups and it’s really a gathering where people enjoy each other and come under one umbrella and celebrate, and that’s something that we want to promote” Minister Parag expressed.

Event Coordinator of the Ministry of Agriculture Cathy Martin, who enthusiastically explained that the design of the Agriculture Ministry’s costumes depicted the new agricultural products that are now being produced locally such as Cauliflower, roses, and soya. “Usually we do traditional, such as sugar and rice but this year we are coming different, bringing out our new products” Martin stated.

Along the parade scores of families set up picnic tents as they view the floats. One woman related that her family missed last year but made sure that they were present this year. “We are feeling excited. We are supporting the Ministry of Public Works float, because my brother-in-law works there. We weren’t here last year; we were out of the country. It feels really good to be back here,” the woman related.

Another family that was clad in matching outfits commented: “We feel really good to be out here this Mash, it is not our first year going out. No thought process behind matching colours, we just choose to match up because we are husband and wife.”