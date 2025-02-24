Groundless attacks on Glenn Lall , Azruddin Mohamed and Vishnu Bisram

Dear Editor,

I write to condemn the groundless, unjustified attacks on Messrs. Glenn Lall and Azruddin Mohamed and his unprovoked assault on Dr. Vishnu Bisram’s academic credentials and integrity published in the state newspaper. These fulminations from an academic underachiever and disrespected columnist were (are) apparently sanctioned by the Irfaan Ali government. Just a couple years ago, he was an enemy of the PPP with almost daily virulent attacks.

He proudly stated that he voted against the PPP in virtually all elections. Now, he is in the corner of the PPP apparently at the behest of Irfaan. Jagdeo distrusts him and doesn’t want anything to do with him because the VP knows he is a political grasshopper. Is there any political party of which he was not a member and or supporter. The PPP, not surprisingly, does not know who their friends are. Hasn’t Dr. Bisram been the party’s defender for over fifty years even when he was maligned by the same columnist for polls showing the PPP would win all elections from 1992 till this day? How could PPP embrace such a character, putting Dr. Bisram under the bus? Dr. Bisram ought to know who are his true friends. They are not in the PPP.

On academic integrity, it was reported in the media some years ago that the columnist misled the public about academic credentials. He was exposed of not having a doctorate although for years he did not correct public references to him as “doctor”. Speaking of academic integrity, it was Mr. Ralph Ramkarran, Senior Counsel, and others who penned in the paper that the columnist stole books at UG and University of Toronto. The columnist admitted to stealing books from the libraries, defending it that was a victim of poverty. Countless poor students went to university without stealing books.

In recent columns, he attacked President Donald Trump and America. Was it on behalf of the PPP? Is he singing for his supper? President Trump is taking note of the attacks on America. The columnist disputed polling reports of Dr. Bisram on the popularity of Messrs Glenn Lall and Azruddin. I can attest to their popularity. Through public engagements all over Guyana, I learned about their kindness and philanthropic activities over the last few years. People spoke positively about them while expressing disgruntlement against the PPP and PNC. The two gentlemen were warmly received everywhere. Just a few days ago, Azruddin was stormed by a huge crowd in Black Bush. And a few days prior to that, he was also given a grand welcome in Regions 1, 2 and 3. Mr. Glenn was also warmly received in Essequibo and other parts of the country. The duo would make a great combination in politics. People were urging and appealing to them to throw their hats in the political ring.

On Dr. Bisram’s polling and integrity and honesty, several individuals I met in Essequibo, West Coast, and Berbice said he and interviewers were in their communities asking questions about various politicians and voting intentions. I believe his reports accurately captured views of the public as obtained from my own queries. I do not know Dr. Bisram personally. In fact, I never met him, and I hope I would be afforded an opportunity to meet him in person to express my thanks and gratitude for his polling activities and keeping the public informed about national opinion, all he has done for Guyana and the diaspora, and for promoting closer relations between USA and Guyana. He is the only one I know who has been constantly and routinely conducting polling which is eagerly sought by politicians and the public. No one else does polling, certainly not the columnist critic. I have followed Dr. Bisram’s writings in the media in Guyana and in America for several decades. I can’t think of anyone who has written as many articles as him and on so many issues and who has consistently provided updates on the diaspora in America and elsewhere. Just a few days ago, he wrote about the diaspora presence at the Maha Kumbh; and he himself has been at the Kumbh in Prayagraj. He is widely respected for fearlessly expressing his views on any subject and speaking out against corruption and violation of human rights. I have heard only praises for his work in America and Guyana except from the columnist critic to uses the state media to abuse people. His conclusions about Glenn and Azruddin are spot on based on my personal assessment and engagements with community leaders.

Dr. Bisram should ignore the hostilities of the columnist. And I also urge Glenn and Azruddin to disregard the criticisms of the columnist. Just a few years ago, when he was in the employ of Glenn, he had only praise for the KN publisher as the best person in Guyana. Now he pounces on Glenn. I appeal to Glenn and Azruddin, to please come together and build a political movement to rescue the country from poor governance and corruption. As I found in my engagements with the public, they too want the duo to commence a political movement.

Yours truly,

Danny Ramnarine

