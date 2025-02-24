Govt. to further increase compliment of appellate judges-PM Phillips

Kaieteur News- The laws will be further amended to once more increase the number of judges presiding over cases in the Court of Appeal, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said on Friday last.

He was at the time speaking at the commissioning of the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.

He told the audience that, “the law is being changed and was changed to increase the compliment of Appeal Court judges from five to nine, and will soon again be changed to move that from nine to 11…Also we have appointed three Land Court judges.”

Phillips said that these are significant milestones that signify continued progress and he congratulated the judiciary on the opening of the Region One facility which he deemed as another significant project. “I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Mabaruma and the wider Region One community this Magistrate’s Court stands as a symbol of justice, fairness and equality, and I urge all citizens to embrace and uphold the values it represents,” he urged.

The Prime Minister underscored that amidst the recognition of development it should be noted that the government remains ready and willing to continue providing adequate resources to the judiciary, while at the same time recognise and respect it is as an independent institution. “We cannot direct, and we will never attempt to direct, how the judiciary operates. All we ask is that our judicial officers discharge their function efficiently, fairly and in accordance with our law. Our citizens deserve that much, and in fact, are entitled by law for such treatment.”

