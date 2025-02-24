De Vee Pee is de whole show!

Kaieteur News- Dem boys does read de Peeper. Not like some of dem Minister wah does read it, comment on it, and in de same breath claim dem nah read it. But fuh once, dem boys and de Peeper part ways.

De Peeper seh how de Vee Pee stepping out he jurisdiction when he complain ‘bout how dem public works site running. But dem boys want tell de Peeper he got it all wrong. De Vee Pee nah overstepping—he stepping exactly where he supposed to step. Yuh see, de man nah just got a portfolio. De man is de whole portfolio.

Dem boys seh he nah only own de show, he running de whole show. Dat is what dem boys believe. De Vee Pee is de director, producer, and de main star. De only thing lef’ fuh he do is write de script heself—although some people believe he already doing dat too!

Dem boys seh de man nah even hiding it. He front and center like a big-screen movie. When he talk, everybody else does haffu listen. When he vex, dem does gat de actors scrambling like ants in sugar. And when he seh jump, dem nah even ask how high—dem just start floating.

De Peeper seh de man need fuh stay in he lane. But dem boys seh, wha lane? Dis man own de whole highway!

So, Peeper, get yuh glasses check. De Vee Pee in charge, and he nah afraid fuh mek de whole world know. He running de show. And de best part? He got some of de people actually believing dem actually got wuk fuh do.

Dem boys seh and dem boys believe dat is a one man show we gat. But leh we pretend like we nah see it. Just fuh de optics!

Talk half. Leff half.

