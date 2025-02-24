Latest update February 24th, 2025 6:16 AM

Businessman guns down wife

Feb 24, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A drunken businessman shot his wife 12 times during a “heated argument” on Saturday night at their home in Block ‘X ‘Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In custody for shooting his wife dead, Marlan DaSilva.

Dead is 27-year-old Kenesha Vaughn. She died while receiving treatment at the Diamond Hospital. Her Husband, Marlan DaSilva, 32 is in police custody, for her killing. He was the one who called the police after shooting the woman. Investigators said that at the time of his arrest, DaSilva’s alcohol level in his body was 83%. “Note the legally prescribed limit is 35%”, police stated before adding that initial investigations revealed, he was drinking at a popular drinking establishment on Main Street Georgetown, prior to the shooting.

His wife, according to police had called him to come home and it reportedly annoyed DaSilva. He arrived home around 20:00hrs. and met Vaughn in the kitchen, police said. They got into a heated argument and it reportedly escalated into violence when DaSilva slapped Vaughn.

Shot dead at home, Kenesha Vaughn.

Allegations are being made that she then ran for a knife and returned. As she allegedly approached him, DaSilva pulled out his gun and began shooting her. She fell to the ground wounded and he called police immediately after. Ranks showed-up promptly and rushed her to the hospital where unfortunately she passed away. “Police examined the body at the Diamond Hospital and twelve injuries (entry and exit) suspected to be gunshot wounds, were discovered on her body,” police said. Detectives processed the crime scene and found four 9MM shell casings and three projectiles (fired bullets). Investigations continue.

 

