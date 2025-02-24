Broomes party urges tougher stance against gender-based violence

—bemoans killing of woman by partner

Kaieteur News- The fledgling political party- Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) has called for sweeping reforms to help stop the killing of women by their male partners and condemned Saturday night’s murder of a woman by her husband at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Police have identified the victims as 27-year-old Kenesha Vaughn. She died while receiving treatment at the Diamond Hospital. Her Husband, Marlan DaSilva, 32 is in police custody, for her killing. He was the one who called the police after reportedly shooting her. Investigators said that at the time of his arrest, DaSilva’s alcohol level in his body was 83%. His wife, according to police had called him to come home and it reportedly annoyed him. He arrived home around 20:00hrs. and met Vaughn in the kitchen, police said. They got into a heated argument and it reportedly escalated into violence when DaSilva slapped Vaughn. Allegations are being made that she then ran for a knife and returned. As she allegedly approached him, DaSilva pulled out his gun and began shooting her. She fell to the ground wounded and he called police immediately. Ranks showed-up promptly and rushed the woman to the hospital where she passed away. “Police examined the body at the Diamond Hospital and twelve injuries (entry and exit) suspected to be gunshot wounds, were discovered on her body”, Police said. Detectives processed the crime scene and found four 9MM shell casings and three projectiles (fired bullets).

Meanwhile, the ALP, led by former minister and women rights activist, Simona Broomes said as the nation celebrates its 55th Republic Anniversary, this heinous act of violence is a reminder of the pervasive threat that women and girls in Guyana continue to face and the systemic failures that enable their endangerment. Further, the ALP said this tragic incident underscores the urgent need for stricter and stronger enforcement of laws aimed at the protection and prevention of gender-based violence.

ALP extends its heartfelt condolences to the victim’s children, family, friends and by extension the community during this difficult time. Further, we wish to reiterate our strongest condemnation of violence against women and girls and reaffirm our commitment to fight for the dignity, justice and rights of our women and girls.”

The ALP said it firmly believes that the protection of women and girls is paramount for a fair, inclusive and prosperous Guyana and condemned what it deemed as the continued normalisation of abuse in our society. The party has committed to advocate for: stricter enforcement of the existing laws to ensure that there is a zero-tolerance response to gender-based violence reports. It also wants perpetrators to face the full force of the law and increased funding for support services to ensure adequate resources are accessible at shelters, counselling services, and legal aid for victims of gender-based violence. Additionally, the ALP has called for reform in the legal system to ensure loopholes in the laws are closed, including stricter gun ownership regulations, and implement policies that address the root causes of gender-based violence. The party also called for the authorities to promote education and awareness on a national level to challenge toxic gender norms and stereotypes to break the cycle of violence and promote healthy relationships. “The ALP pledges to fight for gender equality and justice and calls on law enforcement and civil society to join us in dismantling the structures that perpetuate gender-based violence and build a Guyana where the dignity and rights of our women and girls are upheld. The ALP also calls on the government to uphold the laws and policies that exist to protect our women and girls to prevent the scourge of gender-based violence,” the statement concluded.

Only recently this newspaper reported that Guyana recorded last year 1,863 cases of domestic and gender-based violence. One of the most distressing trends is the continued occurrence of femicide, with 13 cases recorded in 2024. The ministry has set a target to reduce this figure to 10 in 2025. The Ministry of Human Services and Social Protection has outlined several strategies to address these social issues, including strengthening policies aimed at removing discrimination and violence against women, providing shelter and financial assistance to vulnerable groups, implementing gender equality and mainstreaming initiatives, and expanding rehabilitation programmes for youth in conflict with the law. In 2024, 93 sensitization and awareness programmes were conducted to promote gender equality, with a target of 95 set for 2025. Additionally, the ministry aims to enhance campaigns targeting the elimination of sexual, domestic, and gender-based violence from 125 in 2024 to 110 in 2025. The ministry’s initiatives extend beyond violence prevention, focusing on improving the welfare of Guyana’s most vulnerable citizens.

