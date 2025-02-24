Latest update February 24th, 2025 9:02 AM
Feb 24, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor
Midnight apology rings hollow and is a feeble attempt to right a wrong, a wrong that has no place in today’s Guyana. Was it only realized after the unfurling of the Golden Arrowhead, that key personnel were not invited to a national event? This is inexcusable and cannot be righted with just an apology.
Sincerely
Shamshun Mohamed
(Apology at midnight a feeble attempt to right a wrong)
Feb 24, 2025Kaieteur Sports – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is pushing for a major shift in the way sports are managed in Guyana, urging a move from traditional, government-driven efforts to a structured...
Feb 23, 2025
Feb 23, 2025
Feb 23, 2025
Feb 23, 2025
Feb 23, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- You know, it’s funny how people in government are always talking about efficiency. And... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- A rules-based international trading system has long been a foundation of global commerce,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]