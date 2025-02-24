Apology at midnight a feeble attempt to right a wrong

Dear Editor

Midnight apology rings hollow and is a feeble attempt to right a wrong, a wrong that has no place in today’s Guyana. Was it only realized after the unfurling of the Golden Arrowhead, that key personnel were not invited to a national event? This is inexcusable and cannot be righted with just an apology.

Sincerely

Shamshun Mohamed

