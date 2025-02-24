41 GDF officers promoted

Kaieteur News- President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has approved the promotions of 41 officers of the Guyana Defence Force, the military said in a press release on Sunday.

Heading the list of promotions is Commandant of the Guyana National Reserve, Substantive Lieutenant Colonel, Lloyd Souvenir who has been promoted to the rank of Substantive Colonel. Acting Lieutenant Colonels Raymond Archer, John Mohanlall and Jose Ferreira have also been made substantive in their rank.

Nine Substantive Majors are now Acting Lieutenant Colonels. These Majors are: Kevin Langevine, Crantson France, Jaime Castello, Marvin Simpson, Kevaun Gray, Joslyn Assanah , Damon Joseph, Keith Watts and Kirk Marlock.

Acting Major Kareem Graham was made substantive in his rank while Substantive Captains Eon Cameron, Brentnol Bart, Michael Favourite and Othniel Hope have joined the Corps of Senior Officers with their promotion to the rank of Acting Major.

Nineteen Second Lieutenants were promoted to Substantive Lieutenant. Heading the promotion list at the Coast Guard (CG) is Acting Commander Adrian Mc Lean who has been elevated in rank to Substantive Commander. Additionally, three Substantive Lieutenants (CG) Clinton Venture, Kenrick Rodney and Derrick Johnson were promoted to the rank to Acting Lieutenant Commander.

(41 GDF officers promoted)