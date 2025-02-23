West Bank schools unite to put on Mashramani Float Parade Spectacle

Kaieteur News- For the first ever time ever, schools located at La Parafaite Harmonie School united to create a Mashramani Float Parade spectacle for children in the area.

The parade which took place of Friday was led by Unique’s Daycare, Preschool, and Nursery School.

According to a release from the school, the aim was to bring all the schools of the La Parafaite Harmonie, Westminister, and Schoonard areas on the West Bank of Demerara in Region Three together for a grand celebration of the culture.

The showcase was derived from the lack of participation from the neighbouring schools throughout the years. As a result, this year, Westminister Secondary School, La Parafaite Harmonie Primary School, La Parafaite Harmonie Nursery School, Unique’s Nursery School, Schoonard Nursery School, Schoonard Learning Centre, and Triangle Day Care have all joined together to celebrate the national holiday in a grand way.

Under the overarching theme of ‘One Guyana,’ the road March was dubbed the La Parafaite Harmonie School’s Mash and Float Parade. The route for the parade required all the schools to mash from their location to meet up at the Westminister Main Road, at the head of First Avenue in La Parafaite Harmonie.

From there, all the schools marched on the main road together, displaying their creative floats, costumes, and banners, until they concluded at the Westminster Secondary School building.

This exercise started at 9:00am and involved the participation of the parents, students, and teachers of all the schools. Upon arriving at the destination, all of the schools displayed their creativity through performances such as dances, songs, poems, dramatic pieces, skits and masquerades.

