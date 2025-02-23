Latest update February 23rd, 2025 6:05 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

West Bank schools unite to put on Mashramani Float Parade Spectacle

Feb 23, 2025 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Kaieteur News-  For the first ever time ever, schools located at La Parafaite Harmonie School united to create a Mashramani Float Parade spectacle for children in the area.

The parade which took place of Friday was led by Unique’s Daycare, Preschool, and Nursery School.

West Bank schools unite to put on Mashramani Float Parade Spectacle

Unique’s Daycare-Preschool and Nursery depicting the rich culture and history of Guyana Stabroek Market at the West Bank  School’s Mash Float Parade

According to a release from the school, the aim was to bring all the schools of the La Parafaite Harmonie, Westminister, and Schoonard areas on the West Bank of Demerara in Region Three together for a grand celebration of the culture.

The showcase was derived from the lack of participation from the neighbouring schools throughout the years. As a result, this year, Westminister Secondary School, La Parafaite Harmonie Primary School, La Parafaite Harmonie Nursery School, Unique’s Nursery School, Schoonard Nursery School, Schoonard Learning Centre, and Triangle Day Care have all joined together to celebrate the national holiday in a grand way.

Unique’s Daycare-Preschool and Nursery depicting the rich culture and history of Guyana Stabroek Market at the West Bank  School’s Mash Float Parade

Under the overarching theme of ‘One Guyana,’ the road March was dubbed the La Parafaite Harmonie School’s Mash and Float Parade. The route for the parade required all the schools to mash from their location to meet up at the Westminister Main Road, at the head of First Avenue in La Parafaite Harmonie.

West Bank schools unite to put on Mashramani Float Parade Spectacle

West Bank schools unite to put on Mashramani Float Parade Spectacle

From there, all the schools marched on the main road together, displaying their creative floats, costumes, and banners, until they concluded at the Westminster Secondary School building.

This exercise started at 9:00am and involved the participation of the parents, students, and teachers of all the schools. Upon arriving at the destination, all of the schools displayed their creativity through performances such as dances, songs, poems, dramatic pieces, skits and masquerades.

(West Bank schools unite to put on Mashramani Float Parade Spectacle)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

 Slingerz FC shines at Guyana Energy Conference and Youth Forum

 Slingerz FC shines at Guyana Energy Conference and Youth Forum

Feb 22, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- Slingerz FC made a bold statement at the just-concluded Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, held at the Marriott Hotel, by blending the worlds of professional football...
Read More
Guyana’s rising Chess stars take on Barbados

Guyana’s rising Chess stars take on Barbados

Feb 22, 2025

Elite clubs will challenge KFC monopoly on team uniforms

Elite clubs will challenge KFC monopoly on team...

Feb 22, 2025

Bristol named manager as Guyana gears up for 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship

Bristol named manager as Guyana gears up for 2025...

Feb 22, 2025

BCB puts a halt to cricket season due to inclement weather

BCB puts a halt to cricket season due to...

Feb 22, 2025

Changes made to KMTC Phagwah Horse race meet

Changes made to KMTC Phagwah Horse race meet

Feb 22, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Crowds, chaos and complaints

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The folly of the cash grant distribution is a textbook case of what happens when a government,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]