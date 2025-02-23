Latest update February 23rd, 2025 1:40 PM

Tyrrell breaks 12-year-old school record to claim SUNYAC-AMCC title

Feb 23, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- Guyanese swimmer Delroy Tyrrell etched his name into Oneonta University’s history books on Friday evening, shattering a 12-year-old school record in the 100-yard backstroke at the 2025 SUNYAC-AMCC Championships.

Delroy Tyrrell following his record-breaking swim at the 2025 SUNYAC-AMCC Championships.

Competing at the Burt Flickinger Aquatic Centre, Tyrrell clocked an impressive 50.76 seconds in the finals to clinch the individual title and further cement his legacy as one of Oneonta’s standout athletes.

Tyrrell’s record-breaking swim came after an already impressive performance in the preliminaries, where he posted a time of 50.94. He then edged out the previous mark of 50.90, set by Alex Miller in 2013, by just 0.14 seconds in the final.

His achievement was a bright spot for Oneonta University, which currently sits fifth overall in the team standings with 275 points. Cortland leads the championship with 567 points.

With his individual title secured, Tyrrell now turns his focus to helping Oneonta finish strong in the remaining events.

