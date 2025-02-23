The Battle for Barbados: One Guyana Racing Stable faces off against top U.S. Trainers for Gold Cup supremacy

Kaieteur Sports- The battle lines are drawn. One Guyana Racing Stable is here to make history. With the post positions set for the 2025 Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup, all eyes are on Guyana’s rising force in Thoroughbred racing as they prepare to take on some of the biggest names in the sport.

Armed with the current leading trainer in North America, Saffie Joseph Jr., the Guyanese are ready to face Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher and four-time Eclipse Award winner Chad Brown but make no mistake, this is no underdog story.

One Guyana Racing Stable is here to win.

Post Positions & Trainers for the 2025 Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup

Jerry The Nipper – Pletcher T. Show The Money – Lovell R. The Goddess Nike – O’Brien J. Portfolio Company – Brown C. Vividly – Williams C. Harrow – Joseph JNR S. Public Sector – Joseph JNR S. Smokin’ T – Brown C.

The Battle for Gold: One Guyana vs. The Best in the Game

The Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup is a battleground where the best of the best collide. Chad Brown, the returning champion trainer, 2024 defending champion, Portfolio Company to defend his title. Brown, a four-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer, has dominated the biggest races in the U.S., including Breeders’ Cup, the Preakness Stakes, and the Arlington Million.

Standing alongside him is Todd Pletcher, a Hall of Fame trainer with two Kentucky Derby wins, four Belmont Stakes victories, and over 5,600 career wins. His horse, Jerry The Nipper, has been prepared for a fierce fight on race day.

But the Guyanese fears no one.

They have the hottest trainer in North America, Saffie Joseph Jr., fresh off his Pegasus World Cup victory. Joseph Jr., a Barbados native who has conquered Gulfstream Park, is leading Harrow into battle for One Guyana Racing Stable. Back up ammunition for trainer Saffie is Public Sector. Bringing homegrown talent, championship pedigree, and an unstoppable combination confident to win.

The Gold Cup is Coming Home – The Time is Now!

This is more than just a race. One Guyana Racing Stable is on a mission to bring international recognition to Guyanese horse racing. With Guyana’s horse racing industry set for a major boost with upcoming legislation, this is the perfect moment to stake their claim on the world stage.

As the countdown to the Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup begins, the message from One Guyana Racing Stable is loud and clear: “We are here to dominate. We are here to win. And we are bringing the Gold Cup home to Guyana!”

(The Battle for Barbados: One Guyana Racing Stable faces off against top U.S. Trainers for Gold Cup supremacy)