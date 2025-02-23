The 2015 Elections. A final plea

Dear Editor,

I’ve written two or three times, on the questions surrounding the declared results of the 2015 elections, which caused the PPP/C being removed from government and the installation of the APNU+AFC in what can only be described as another unfortunate episode in our country’s sordid elections history.

On 3rd October, 2024, I met Dr. Steve Surujballi at Red House where after introducing myself, we had an interesting conversation regarding his recollections of the events leading up to his declaration of the controversial results, and the statements I made in my letter to the press (printed in Stabroek News and Guyana Times).

At our encounter and brief discussion on what I had written, Dr. Surujballi said that he was glad we met so that he could share what he remembered especially regarding the requests, by the PPP/C and especially President Ramotar, for recounts of the number of ballot boxes.

In my letter, I stated that the PPP/C first requested that twenty-two ballot boxes be recounted. The Chairman initially agreed to consider this request. After employing delaying tactics to do these recounts, the request was reduced to five boxes and then one box, all of which showed different numbers than the PPP/c’s SOPS.

The PPP/C stated that if any of these boxes showed numbers corresponding to GECOM’s numbers, the claims would be withdrawn. All these statements were made publicly and reported in the media.

The results of these elections were therefore disputed by the PPP/C and an election petition was filed.

The Chairman did not agree with the above stated (which was confirmed by Fmr. President Ramotar).

I suggested, to have both sides in the public domain, that the former Chairman should consider stating his recollections in the same media, as I had done. He said he would consider doing that. Since he hasn’t, as far as I can tell, I am left to rely on my own and former President Ramotar’s memories AND the media reports of the statements I made.

Remember that the PPP/C lost by one vote in Region Eight and even those votes were not recounted. Unbelievable that this would have been acceptable anywhere in the world, claiming to be “democratic”.

In view of the above, I wish to propose that the following be done:

Since there are election petitions going back to maybe the 1992 elections and all thereafter, which, it appears would never be heard and even if they are, would be of no benefit, other than academic, that the PPP/C agrees to withdraw the election petition for the 2015 elections, if GECOM decides to recount the ballot boxes for which recounts were requested, or alternatively, all the boxes used in those elections.

That all previous and the subsequent 2020 elections petition be withdrawn.

Such a decision would “free up” the ballot boxes for those elections which I understand remain at locations scattered across Guyana, possibly being “guarded” (?), while the nation has to pay massive amounts for new ballot boxes, election after election. I know we seem to be “swimming” in oil, but certainly the funds saved/avoided, can be utilized for poverty alleviation, somewhere.

I hope that all parties concerned (specifically the PPP/C, APNU+AFC and GECOM) see some reasonableness in my argument and put this matter to “rest” once and for all.

Regards,

Harry N Nawbatt

