Suggestions for efficient cash grant distribution

Feb 23, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

Permit me to ask a question and to offer my unsolicited suggestions regarding the distribution of the cheques for Cash Grant 2024. I will also use this medium to register my belief that those in authority are not genuinely interested in helping the vulnerable among us.  The fantasy is “One Guyana” but the reality is far from this.

The question: what happens if, for reasons beyond my control, I am unable to uplift this cheque at the designated location?

The suggestions

  1. Disburse all cheques to work places for hassle-free, safe and efficient distributions.
  2. Disburse cheques to areas where persons were registered, and have these persons collect in groups, based on surnames, in alphabetical order.
  3. Have those who were unable to collect their cheques via the means above, visit the Ministry of Finance, the nearest Police Station or the nearest Post Office on selected days.

I believe that those in authority are not genuinely interested in helping the vulnerable among us because there is no attempt to make the process of upliftment equally simple for everyone. Some residents of Region 4 have collected their cheques in Region 3 and vice versa. Some have collected at their workplaces.

In my case, I was registered at a hospital in Region 3. I am/was slated to uplift this cheque at the West Minister Secondary School, the distribution centre for Parafaite Harmonie – a relatively large area. As a health worker, it is almost impossible for me to be at that location between the hours of 9:00a.m and 1:00p.m, reportedly, the best times to visit. The picture attached is from a visit to this location on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 4:11 p.m. Some had been waiting for hours, some with children in attendance. Therefore, why not simplify the process for everyone? Lawyer, judge, doctor, police, custodial worker, minister, teenager and pensioner alike?

Guyana is touted as a rapidly developing country. I pray therefore that those in authority develop and adapt standards for equity, efficiency and effectiveness.

Ayanna Isaacs

 Slingerz FC shines at Guyana Energy Conference and Youth Forum

Feb 22, 2025

