Spirituality is an essential quality of all human beings

By Roy Paul B.A.

Kaieteur News- It is now more important that we Guyanese make a conscious effort to develop spirituality in ourselves and others in our society.

With the abundance of material resources that are becoming more and more available to all our fellow Guyanese, we must now realise that it can be to the detriment of our personal and national welfare, as many will find it unnecessary that they live their lives according to the spiritual principles with which we have all been gifted from birth.

This will naturally result in many of our people becoming more materialistic in their approach to progress in their lives as well as in our national affairs, which will undoubtedly lead to a more unjust and troubled society.

It is therefore very necessary that we not only strive to adopt this quality in our own lives, but also accept the responsibility to reach out to all our relatives, friends and associates to educate them and encourage them to make this effort in every aspect of their living.

Your spiritual aspect coordinates all the others, so that they all work together to develop the others to their maximum. You are a unique and important person with your special talents, abilities, potential and consciousness as any other person on earth. It is left to you to use your spiritual powers to make the best of these.

Try always to be at peace with yourself and others. Look into your soul and you will find the power to go forward and improve everything with which you come into contact. Look upward to the Lord and things around you. There you will find the answers to all your questions, the solutions to all your problems, and the inspiration you will need to give your life purpose and energy.

To grow spiritually you must first build a foundation. You may want to adopt a new life of kindness and compassion, but the foundation is first necessary. One of these is emotional awareness which requires commitment and courage. You also need to keep acting according to what your conscience dictates, and this will always guide you to make the correct choices in all aspects of your life.

Spiritual growth requires an open heart, looking past your defences and caring for people. What is appropriate and natural for you will emerge with your awareness of yourself as a powerful and creative, loving and compassionate spirit.

Your emotional health and your spiritual development cannot be separated. You cannot be angry, resentful, jealous and judging negatively and be compassionate and kind at the same time. These latter describe the skills you need to develop, and awareness of your emotions will facilitate this.

Anybody who is not sure of his belief in a Creator can still manage to find peace in his life by tapping into the spiritual resources of his mind. For a little time each day, even in the middle of his workday, he may retire to a quiet place and forget any problems. First, he can think of a peaceful scene, such as a lonely spot in a garden, park; or being near a gently-flowing stream. Then he can think of people in this scene – all living happily and peacefully together. If he had any problem with any person, he could imagine both himself and that person in this tranquil scene getting on well together and with everyone else.

What is recommended here is for the person to unite himself spiritually with all other human beings. This would help him to get rid of all negative thoughts of himself and others and give him the confidence and courage to react on a positive note afterwards.

Practice the use of the spiritual powers that are available to you by meditation and prayer, and you will be able to do your part in continuing to improve your personality, and make our nation a peaceful and progressive one.

