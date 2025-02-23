Sky Dash is now here!

Kaieteur News– Guyanese finally get the chance to skip the traffic and fly straight to the airport in ten minutes. Yes, you hear right—ten minutes. That’s less time than it takes to boil a good egg. If you blink twice, you done reach. But don’t get too excited, because this express air dash come with an express price tag. And if you ain’t got deep pockets, best you stick to the regular traffic jam and leave the chopper for the high-flyers.

Dem days done when a minibus driver could turn an hour drive into ten minutes. The minibus ride used to be like a free amusement park attraction—no seatbelts, no rules, just vibes and prayers. Back in the day, if you were late for your flight, all you had to do was hop in a Route 42 and tell the driver, “Big man, I running late.” Next thing you know, you clutching your chest, your life flashing before your eyes, and you at the airport before the flight crew even show up. But them days done. Now, minibuses can’t even get out the city traffic fast enough.

And don’t think you could rely on them monster trucks that does fly down the East Bank like they competing in a Grand Prix. Not with 10,000 new vehicles clogging up the road in five months. Not with the roadwork that taking longer than some people marriage. Even a donkey cart moving faster than some cars these days.

But back to this new air taxi business. They say the chopper will get you to the airport in record time. They forget to mention that the price might make your head spin faster than the rotor blades. But who cares about money when you could be sipping coconut water at the departure lounge while other passengers still stuck in traffic, cussing and sweating?

Thing is, this not the first time we trying fancy air transport. Remember when they had the bright idea to fly people straight from Timehri to Berbice? That didn’t last long. After one flight, New Yorkers decide they rather take the road and soak up the grand welcoming committee waiting with a busload of relatives and enough curry and cook-up to feed a small army. Because what’s a trip home if you ain’t stop for at least three rounds of greetings, a trunk full of luggage, and somebody trying to fit a goat in the backseat?

So will this air dash take off or crash land? Time will tell. But Guyanese love convenience, and if the price drop, people might start booking choppers like how they used to book minibuses. Until then, we wish the air dash service luck. And if it don’t work out, maybe, just maybe, somebody might finally fix the traffic problem. But don’t hold yuh breath!

Talk half. Leff half.

(Sky Dash is now here!)