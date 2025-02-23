Royal International Hotel officially opens at Mandela Avenue

Kaieteur News- Businessman Jason Wang has opened the Royal International Hotel on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown. The international hotel has 241 rooms and currently has 50 persons in its employ, most of whom are Guyanese.

The establishment currently houses a supermarket, a gym, a conference centre, gaming facility and lounge and a conference hall that can accommodate more than 500 persons.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond attended the opening of the hotel.

The Prime Minister said the opening of the hotel is a milestone in Guyana’s development, while emphasizing its significance in bolstering business, tourism and investment.

The Office of the Prime Minister quoted him as saying that it is “an example of how strategic investments contribute to economic growth. Beyond the bricks and mortar, the Royal International Hotel represents job creation, business opportunities, and economic diversification.”

The Prime Minister elaborated on the project’s local impact, adding that the local hospitality industry plays a critical role in the economy. He said the opening of the hotel alone will create numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities for Guyanese, from hotel management and culinary services to maintenance and logistics.

“The presence of international hotel brands like Marriott and Aiden by Best Western, along with distinguished local establishments like the Royal International Hotel, signals our readiness to welcome the world,” Phillips said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Waldron, said that the Royal International Hotel further strengthens Guyana’s position as a premiere destination for business and leisure travelers.

According to a release from the ministry, the minster related that the government continues to place significant emphasis on boosting the country’s room stock because this positions Guyana as a strong contender for major international events and conferences.

She added that the major events being hosted in the country have significantly increased visitor arrivals, a figure she anticipates will exceed 400,000 in 2025.

“The presence of hotels such as this, creates greater opportunities for complementary services, including transportation providers, tour operators, and local artisans, all of whom stand to benefit from the spending power of international guests,” she said.

The minister encouraged the hotel’s management team to uphold the highest hospitality standards, emphasising that the facility represents the brand, Destination Guyana.

“Your commitment to excellence will determine the experiences and perceptions of our visitors,” she expressed.

Picture: Royal Hotel

Caption: Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond alongside businessman Jason Wang and other officials on Friday evening as they cut the ribbon for the official opening of the Royal International Hotel at Mandela Avenue.

