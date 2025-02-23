Latest update February 23rd, 2025 1:40 PM
Feb 23, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Former Guyana youth player, Raja Pooran, produced an excellent all-round performance to lead Everest Masters to a commanding, 57-run win over a Costa Rica team on Friday on their tour of Costa Rica.
Pooran struck a quick fire 15 to help Everest Masters reach a competitive 110 all out in 19.4 overs while the hosts were dismissed for 53 in the penultimate over. Troy Dudnauth made a top-score of 43 for Everest Masters.
Pooran returned with the ball to take 4-7 from four medium-pace overs.
Only A. Patel scored 15 runs for the Costa Rica team, while Pooran got good support from fellow ex-Guyana youth players Ucil Amstrong and Lookeshwar Mohabeer with two wickets each.
Seamer Marlon Haider picked up three wickets for the home-team who lost the toss. He conceded 13 runs during his four-over spell on a responsive pitch.
The Guyanese were back in action yesterday to play their second and penultimate game.
Pooran was named the Most Valuable Player for his brilliant, all-round display and he received a trophy.
(Raja Pooran inspires Everest Masters to victory in Costa Rica)
