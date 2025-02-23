Latest update February 23rd, 2025 1:40 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Raja Pooran inspires Everest Masters to victory in Costa Rica

Feb 23, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- Former Guyana youth player, Raja Pooran, produced an excellent all-round performance to lead Everest Masters to a commanding, 57-run win over a Costa Rica team on Friday on their tour of Costa Rica.

Raja Pooran inspires Everest Masters to victory in Costa Rica

Raja Pooran collects his man of the match prize.

Pooran struck a quick fire 15 to help Everest Masters reach a competitive 110 all out in 19.4 overs while the hosts were dismissed for 53 in the penultimate over. Troy Dudnauth made a top-score of 43 for Everest Masters.

Pooran returned with the ball to take 4-7 from four medium-pace overs.

Only A. Patel scored 15 runs for the Costa Rica team, while Pooran got good support from fellow ex-Guyana youth players Ucil Amstrong and Lookeshwar Mohabeer with two wickets each.

Seamer Marlon Haider picked up three wickets for the home-team who lost the toss. He conceded 13 runs during his four-over spell on a responsive pitch.

The Guyanese were back in action yesterday to play their second and penultimate game.

Pooran was named the Most Valuable Player for his brilliant, all-round display and he received a trophy.

(Raja Pooran inspires Everest Masters to victory in Costa Rica)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

The Battle for Barbados: One Guyana Racing Stable faces off against top U.S. Trainers for Gold Cup supremacy

The Battle for Barbados: One Guyana Racing Stable faces off against...

Feb 23, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The battle lines are drawn. One Guyana Racing Stable is here to make history. With the post positions set for the 2025 Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup, all eyes are on Guyana’s rising...
Read More
Tyrrell breaks 12-year-old school record to claim SUNYAC-AMCC title

Tyrrell breaks 12-year-old school record to claim...

Feb 23, 2025

Raja Pooran inspires Everest Masters to victory in Costa Rica

Raja Pooran inspires Everest Masters to victory...

Feb 23, 2025

BCB saddened at the passing of the late Lennox Phillips, extends condolences

BCB saddened at the passing of the late Lennox...

Feb 23, 2025

Berbice Cricket Board names 15-man squad to participate in Inter County U15 cricket competition

Berbice Cricket Board names 15-man squad to...

Feb 23, 2025

 Slingerz FC shines at Guyana Energy Conference and Youth Forum

 Slingerz FC shines at Guyana Energy Conference...

Feb 22, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Crowds, chaos and complaints

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The folly of the cash grant distribution is a textbook case of what happens when a government,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]