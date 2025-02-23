Latest update February 23rd, 2025 1:40 PM

Miner dies after tree stump falls on head

A 56-year-old miner died on on Saturday after a tree stump fell on his head at Thomas Lands Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven.

The dead miner was identified as Harry Critchlow of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police said that about 10:00 hrs Saturday, Critchlow was working in a mining pit when a tree stump fell and struck him on the head and knocked him unconscious.

The injury resulted in his death moments later. His passing was immediately reported to his employer who then informed police.

Ranks were sent in to investigate and according to them, “several individuals working in the mining pit at the time of the incident were interviewed”

“They( the several individuals) confirmed witnessing the event as described and provided formal statements” police said.

The investigation continue.

