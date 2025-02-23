Happy 55th Republic Anniversary

ERC Message on Guyana’s Emerald Republic Anniversary

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends greetings to all Guyanese on the 55th year – our emerald anniversary as a Republic. As Guyana observes this significant milestone and reflects on its social progress and cultural development, the society is replete with examples of a growing potpourri and ‘melting pot’ that is uniquely Guyanese.

We share and enjoy our culinary delights and cuisine, and the ERC recognizes that admixture, among others, continues to enrich our identity as ‘One People’ living in a multicultural homeland. This year’s theme “Expressing our Culture and Creativity as One Guyana” gives perspective and reverberates with our shared cultural diversity and peaceful co-existence remind us of the extensive advances and resilience our people demonstrated and gained for five and a half decades as a Republic.

The Commission is unanimous that our cultural gains and freedoms have helped to shape what it means to be truly Guyanese. The Commission encourages all Guyanese to participate in the revelry of Mashramani or connect with friends and family to observe fifty-five years as a nation.

The ERC’s mandate to promote peace, respect and harmony augurs well for opening the way to exciting new possibilities on this anniversary and beyond for our young nation.

Happy Republic Day from the Ethnic Relations Commission!

Guyana Trades Union Congress’s Republic Message

As Guyana celebrates 55 years of republican status, the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) stands proud in honouring the tireless efforts of those who fought to break free from the shackles of colonial oppression. The legacy of our nation’s struggle for self-determination began long before February 23, 1970, when the final yoke of domination was broken. It traces back to 1763, when the great Cuffy – our National Hero – led the rebellion against colonial forces, embodying the resistance of the oppressed in their fight for freedom and dignity.

The dream for an independent and prosperous Guyana has been passed down through generations of workers, both unionised and non-unionised, who have fought valiantly for the rights of all citizens. Our forebearers knew that economic independence, social justice, and dignity were the pillars of true self-determination.

Workers across the country – in bauxite, sugar, teaching, health, and other sectors – have always been at the forefront of the struggle for a better life, not only for themselves but for the nation as a whole. Yet, despite the wealth generated by our nation’s oil-rich economy, Guyana remains plagued by high levels of poverty and inequality. The working class and the most vulnerable members of our society continue to struggle to achieve a decent standard of living.

Wages/salaries have not kept pace with cost-of-living and basic services and benefits are inaccessible to many. The Irfaan Ali government, despite overseeing a booming oil sector, has shown little regard for the welfare of the working people. The promises of economic prosperity have not translated into tangible improvements for the masses who built this nation.

As we reflect on our journey from colonial rule to republicanism, we must remain vigilant. Our forebears struggled for freedom, and now it is our turn to protect and safeguard the gains they bequeathed to us. The struggle for self-determination is ongoing. It is incumbent upon all of us – workers, unions, and citizens – to continue fighting for a Guyana where the fruits of our labour benefit all, where social justice and equality are upheld, and where the working class has a voice in shaping the future of this country.

Let us continue the fight for a Guyana that values its people, its workers, and its future. We owe it to our forebearers, and we owe it to ourselves, to ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain.

Happy 55th Republic Day, Guyana!

