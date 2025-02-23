Govt. to use part of World Bank loan to construct industrial block at Annandale Secondary

Kaieteur News- The government, through the Ministry of Education, is preparing to use a portion of a loan from the World Bank to fund the construction of a new industrial block at the Annandale Secondary School on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

This is according to a request for bids issued by the Education Ministry.

According to the notice, the government received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project and intends to apply part of the proceeds towards payments under the contract for the ‘Construction of New Industrial Block at the Annandale Secondary’.

This publication understands that the ministry has been building industrial blocks/ departments at secondary schools as part of its efforts to enhance technical and vocational education at these facilities.

At the recent sod-turning ceremony for a secondary school on the East Bank of Demerara, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, in a live broadcast on her Facebook page, disclosed that the Annandale and Hope Secondary Schools will be rehabilitated and extended to accommodate facilities they did not have before.

“On the East Coast we don’t need a new school, a new secondary school that is, we just opened, two years ago, the Good Hope Secondary, but we are also expanding the Hope Secondary, extending as well as rehabilitating, and Annandale Secondary and putting in facilities they did not have before,” she disclosed.

In August 2022 the government signed a US$44 million loan agreement with the World Bank through that project title.

It was reported that the project focuses on the expansion of access to quality education at the secondary level and improving technical and vocational training (TVET). The project will support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for Grades Seven to Nine and finance textbooks for Grades Seven to Eleven. It will also see the development of a new TVET sector policy for 2022-2030 and improve the delivery of TVET at secondary and post-secondary institutions.

Bids for this project are expected to open on March 20, 2025 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

