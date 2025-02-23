Drunken businessman shoots wife dead during argument

Kaieteur News- A drunken businessman reportedly shot his wife 12 times during a “heated argument” on Saturday at their home in Block ‘X ‘Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police identified his now dead wife as 27-year-old Kenesha Vaughn and said that she died while receiving treatment at the Diamond Hospital. Her Husband, Marlan DaSilva,32 is in police custody, for her killing.

He was the one who called the police after reportedly shooting her. Investigators said that at the time of his arrest, DaSilva’s alcohol level in his body was 83%.

“Note the legally prescribed limit is 35%”, police stated before adding that initial investigations revealed, he was drinking at popular drinking establishment at Main Street Georgetown, prior to the shooting.

His wife, according to police had called him to come home and it reportedly annoyed the intoxicated DaSilva.

He arrived home around 20:00hrs. and met Vaughn in the kitchen, police said. They got into a heated argument and it reportedly escalated into violence when DaSilva slapped Vaughn.

Allegations are being made that she then ran for a knife and returned. As she allegedly approached him, DaSilva pulled out his gun and began shooting her.

She fell to the ground wounded and he called police immediately after. Ranks showed-up promptly and rushed the her to the hospital where unfortunately she passed away.

“Police examined the body at the Diamond Hospital and twelve injuries (entry and exit) suspected to be gunshot wounds, were discovered on her body”, Police said.

Detectives processed the crime scene and found four 9MM shell casings and three projectiles (fired bullets).

Investigations continue.

