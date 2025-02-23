Latest update February 23rd, 2025 6:05 AM
Feb 23, 2025 News
…cites risk of money laundering
Kaieteur News- The Bank of Guyana (BOG) has issued a cautionary statement regarding the increasing number of digital pre-paid VISA cards being offered by unregulated businesses.
According to a public notice, published in the Saturday, February 22, 2025 edition of the Kaieteur News, Governor of the Bank, Dr. Gobind N. Ganga said the cards, which are not subject to the oversight of the BOG, like those issued by local commercial banks, may pose risks to consumers who use them.
As a result, the BOG said customers who choose to use the pre-paid online services do so at their own risk.
“Therefore, before engaging in any offering of these pre-paid online services, the public is strongly advised: Ensure that the operators are legally registered business in Guyana, understand the risk involved and what options are available for recues if needed and be aware of all charges applicable to acquiring and using these offerings,” the governor advised.
Additionally, Dr. Ganga said that “resellers of these types of cards should be aware that they can be used by money launderers and take all necessary precautions to safeguard themselves.”
(BOG warns against use of unregulated pre-paid VISA Cards)
Feb 22, 2025Kaieteur Sports- Slingerz FC made a bold statement at the just-concluded Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, held at the Marriott Hotel, by blending the worlds of professional football...
Feb 22, 2025
Feb 22, 2025
Feb 22, 2025
Feb 22, 2025
Feb 22, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The folly of the cash grant distribution is a textbook case of what happens when a government,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Ambassador to the US and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News-Two Executive Orders issued by U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]