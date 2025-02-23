Latest update February 23rd, 2025 1:40 PM

Berbice Cricket Board names 15-man squad to participate in Inter County U15 cricket competition

Feb 23, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Junior Selection Committee of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) met recently and named a 15-man squad to represent the county in the upcoming GCB under15 inter county Cricket Competition. A standby list of five players has also been named.

The inter county tournament begins on Tuesday 25th February in Demerara.

The team will be captain by Richard Ramdehol, who is the only player returning from last year.  Tameshwar Deonandan is the Vice-Captain.

The rest of the squad is Trevor Reynolds, Luke Amsterdam, Arif Bacchus, Saiad Jumratty, Arif Marrimuttoo, Nathaniel Ramsammy, Leon Reddy, Rafael McKenzie, Vito Gomes, Ravendra Persaud, Asgarallie Nabbie, Altaf Ali and Lemuel Dejonge.

The standbys are Brandon Grimmond, Tyrese McPherson, Balraj Narine, Akash Ramdewar and Joshua Thomas. These players are asked to continue training.

The BCB has named an experienced duo to take charge of the squad whilst participating in the tournament.

The veteran coach Leslie Solomon has been appointed the coach, while Floyd Benjamin will serve as the Manager.

Persistent rainfall has curtailed preparations in the Ancient County, with The LCSS ALUMNI inter zone competition being severely affected, forcing the suspension of all cricket activities with practice sessions being curtailed to tarmacs.  (Samuel Whyte)

