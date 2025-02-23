BCB saddened at the passing of the late Lennox Phillips, extends condolences

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports- Berbice, Guyana and West Indies cricket has lost a former stalwart administrator in sports especially in the world of cricket. The passing of Lennox Edmond Phillips has left a void which will be hard to fill, he was 94.

The President, executives and members of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed deepest sympathy on his passing.

Phillips, who was a former President of the BCB, acting President and Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board, died last week in Florida, USA.

A former Deputy general manager of the Berbice Mining Enterprise (Bermine), Phillips, hailed from the Berbice River. He relocating to New Amsterdam and was a household name in sports and sports administration in Berbice. Phillips was the longest serving President of the BCB.

Apart from sports administration, Phillips was also a multitalented sports man.

His work life was spent with the Bauxite Company, the once powerful Bermine. He moved from a tug Captain to a General Foreman to the position of Deputy General Manager. He also represented the company at sports.

Apart from administration, Phillips was an outstanding sportsman. He represented Berbice at Table Tennis and Football and played first division cricket apart from other sports.

In cricket, he played as an opening batsman and leg-spinner for the Youngsters Cricket Club in the Davsons Cup First-Division Competition.

He contributed significantly in his long and distinguished career in the advancement of cricket in Berbice. His association with cricket began in the 1940’s until 1985 when he migrated.

His administrative exploits with the BCB began in 1970. In 1972, he was elected President of the BCB and Vice-President of the Guyana Cricket Board, a position he held until June 1985 when he migrated. A record period of 13 years, 6 months. He served as a BCB Selector for 10 years and was credited with opening a BCB office in 1974.

He acted briefly as President of the GCB from May 1979, after former President Barkley Gaskin, passed away.

He also served as Vice President of the Berbice Football Association.

Phillips along with other stalwarts including Mortimer George, the late Leslie Amsterdam, Ancel Hazel and Maurice Haniff were in charge of Berbice Cricket when five ODI’s were played in Berbice, including the first one day International played in the West Indies.

Those matches were played at the once famous Albion Community Centre.

During that time, the BCB hosted a number of international cricket teams.

His commitment to cricket was of such that during one tour of the Pakistan International Airlines team, Phillips and George were forced to mortgage their properties to cover the expenses.

The county during that period also produced some outstanding players including Alvin Kallicharran, Leonard Baichan, Sew Shivnarine, Milton Pydana, Leslaine Lambert and the Etwaroo brothers among others.

Phillips was among the first batch of inductees when the body introduced that initiative in 2018, he was made a life member. He was also inducted into the BCB Administration Hall of Fame and was honoured with the Tribute to Hero’s Award.

During that ceremony, He had stated that “serving Berbice Cricket was one of the highlights of his life and had urged members to always put Berbice Cricket Infront of their personal ambitions.

The BCB and its members joins with the rest of the cricket fraternity in extending condolence to the family, relatives, friends and former colleagues of the late Lennox Edmond Phillips.

