Latest update February 22nd, 2025 5:57 AM
Feb 22, 2025 News
Kaieteur News-A 41-year-old taxi driver was on Friday sentenced to community service and fined $25,000 when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics charge.
Nabadaningi Gobin of Charlotte Street, Bourda, Georgetown was charged with possession of 17 grams of marijuan for the purpose of trafficking on February 17, 2025 at Albert Street, Georgetown.
Gobin pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him by Magistrate Annette Singh.
The prosecution stated that the officers arrested Gobin based on information they received. Leaves and seeds suspected to be cannabis were found in Gobin’s car. He was arrested and subsequently charged.
The prosecution suggested that Gobin does community service at the Brickdam Police Station.
Magistrate Singh agreed with the prosecution and sentenced Gobin accordingly. Further, the magistrate ordered Singh to pay a $25,000 fine, failure to do so within one week will result in imprisonment.
Gobin’s community service is scheduled to begin on February 24, 2025.
Taxi driver sentenced to community service, fined for weed possession
Feb 21, 2025Kaieteur Sports- The Everest Cricket Club Masters will take on host Costa Rica in several T20 matches over the weekend. The squad departed Guyana on Wednesday and skipper Rajesh Singh expressed...
Feb 21, 2025
Feb 21, 2025
Feb 21, 2025
Feb 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Time, as the ancients knew, is a trickster. It slips through the fingers of kings and commoners... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Ambassador to the US and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News-Two Executive Orders issued by U.S.... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]