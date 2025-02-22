Latest update February 22nd, 2025 5:57 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Taxi driver sentenced to community service, fined for weed possession

Feb 22, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-A 41-year-old taxi driver was on Friday sentenced to community service and fined $25,000 when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics charge.

Nabadaningi Gobin

Nabadaningi Gobin of Charlotte Street, Bourda, Georgetown was charged with possession of 17 grams of marijuan for the purpose of trafficking on February 17, 2025 at Albert Street, Georgetown.

Gobin pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him by Magistrate Annette Singh.

The prosecution stated that the officers arrested Gobin based on information they received. Leaves and seeds suspected to be cannabis were found in Gobin’s car. He was arrested and subsequently charged.

The prosecution suggested that Gobin does community service at the Brickdam Police Station.

Magistrate Singh agreed with the prosecution and sentenced Gobin accordingly. Further, the magistrate ordered Singh to pay a $25,000 fine, failure to do so within one week will result in imprisonment.

Gobin’s community service is scheduled to begin on February 24, 2025.

Taxi driver sentenced to community service, fined for weed possession

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Everest Masters to engage Costa Rica in T20 fixtures

Everest Masters to engage Costa Rica in T20 fixtures

Feb 21, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The Everest Cricket Club Masters will take on host Costa Rica in several T20 matches over the weekend. The squad departed Guyana on Wednesday and skipper Rajesh Singh expressed...
Read More
GCB saddened at passing of Former GCB Vice-President, BCB President Lennox Phillips

GCB saddened at passing of Former GCB...

Feb 21, 2025

Guyana/Barbados battle as opening round gets underway from February 24

Guyana/Barbados battle as opening round gets...

Feb 21, 2025

ESCL T20 starts March 2

ESCL T20 starts March 2

Feb 21, 2025

Guyana boys team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr Challenge

Guyana boys team selected for 2025 PAHF Jr...

Feb 20, 2025

Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead of GFF Elite League debut

Mainstay Goldstar FC receives NSC support ahead...

Feb 20, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • The clock and the cloud   

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Time, as the ancients knew, is a trickster. It slips through the fingers of kings and commoners... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]