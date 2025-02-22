Taxi driver sentenced to community service, fined for weed possession

Kaieteur News-A 41-year-old taxi driver was on Friday sentenced to community service and fined $25,000 when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics charge.

Nabadaningi Gobin of Charlotte Street, Bourda, Georgetown was charged with possession of 17 grams of marijuan for the purpose of trafficking on February 17, 2025 at Albert Street, Georgetown.

Gobin pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him by Magistrate Annette Singh.

The prosecution stated that the officers arrested Gobin based on information they received. Leaves and seeds suspected to be cannabis were found in Gobin’s car. He was arrested and subsequently charged.

The prosecution suggested that Gobin does community service at the Brickdam Police Station.

Magistrate Singh agreed with the prosecution and sentenced Gobin accordingly. Further, the magistrate ordered Singh to pay a $25,000 fine, failure to do so within one week will result in imprisonment.

Gobin’s community service is scheduled to begin on February 24, 2025.

