Slingerz FC shines at Guyana Energy Conference and Youth Forum

Kaieteur Sports- Slingerz FC made a bold statement at the just-concluded Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, held at the Marriott Hotel, by blending the worlds of professional football and national development.

The club’s active participation at the Youth Forum set it apart as the only sports organization to make a special presentation during the event.

In a memorable moment, last season’s Elite League leading scorer, 20-year-old Marcus Tudor, who netted 18 goals, had the honour of presenting Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo with a personalized Slingerz FC jersey.

The jersey, emblazoned with the number 7 to signify Jagdeo’s role as Guyana’s 7th President, was a symbol of both admiration for national leadership and a commitment to fostering youth development through football.

The club’s initiative resonated strongly with key figures in attendance.

Slingerz FC also had the privilege of meeting Anthony Whyte, Chairman of the conference and a devoted football enthusiast whose own sons have represented Guyana’s national team, the Golden Jaguars.

Whyte expressed his pride and appreciation for the club’s visit, highlighting how the passion for football can bridge the gap between sports and broader business and energy sectors.

According to Slingerz FC, the club is dedicated to elevating professional football in Guyana while also illustrating its proactive role in driving positive change by connecting with influential stakeholders.

The former Elite League champions stated that this initiative is also part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Through its young players, the club aims to engage various segments of society in discussions on youth empowerment through sport.

Focusing on football excellence and community impact, Slingerz FC seeks to contribute to a stronger, more dynamic sports landscape in the country.

(Slingerz FC shines at Guyana Energy Conference and Youth Forum)