PNCR, GTUC committed to safeguarding Guyana’s democratic process

Feb 22, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) on Thursday agreed to safeguard Guyana’s democratic process and fight against any attempts at “electoral malpractice”.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the two bodies said that the agreement was made at a meeting convened at Congress Place, Sophia, aimed at addressing matters related to the integrity and credibility of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

“The discussion centered around GECOM providing a clean voters list and biometric in the process of delivering free, fair, and credible elections.

In light of these developments, both parties underscored the critical need for vigilance throughout the registration process, emphasizing the necessity of a clean voter list incorporating biometric verification. The integrity of our electoral system is paramount to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections, which are the foundation of our democracy,” the joint statement said.

Further, both the PNCR and the GTUC “committed to launching an aggressive campaign aimed at educating voters about their rights and responsibilities which will lead to empowering citizens with knowledge which is vital to fostering a politically conscious electorate that is aware of their rights and the importance of their vote.”

The PNCR was represented by Chairman – Shurwayne Holder MP, General Secretary – Sherwin C. Benjamin, CEC Members – Ganesh Mahipaul MP and Sherwood Lowe, while the GTUC was represented by President – Norris Witter, General Secretary – Lincoln Lewis, Treasurer – John Tull and Organising Secretary – Eon Andrews.

Both parties agreed to deepen their collaboration and have committed to further engagements to ensure that our collective goals are realized. The General Secretaries will serve as the primary contact persons to coordinate future meetings and initiatives

The PNCR and GTUC said they will continue to encourage citizens to remain vigilant and actively participate in shaping the country’s future.

  • The clock and the cloud   

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- Time, as the ancients knew, is a trickster. It slips through the fingers of kings and commoners... more

