Peacemaker chopped after intervening in argument

Kaieteur News- A 32-year-old peacemaker was chopped after he intervened in an argument between the suspect and another on Wednesday at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The injured man, identified as Martin Aguilar, a Cuban national was chopped with a cutlass on his right arm.

Reports are that the incident occurred between 17:30h and 18:00h. After Aguilar’s attempt to quell the situation between the suspect and the third party, the suspect visited Aguilar’s home and attacked him.

Aguilar told Kaieteur News, during an interview that was translated, that around 17:30h an argument ensued between one of his workmates and the suspect while they were on a construction site.

“I had no clue, what they were saying or arguing about,” the man said.

In light of the argument, Aguilar tried to calm the two persons down. However, in doing so he was allegedly chased by the suspect with a hammer. After being chased, he went to his Lot 149 Bagotville, WBD home.

At about 18:00h, the victim claimed that the suspect went into his yard and hid himself. The suspect reportedly hid for some time and pounced on Aguilar when he passed him. The victim was badly chopped on his right arm with the cutlass, leaving it broken.

The suspect made good his escape.

Anguilar was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted for a day, and subsequently sent home. The matter was reported to the La Grange Police Station. The police are investigating the matter.

