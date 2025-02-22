Neither Hinds nor Ogunseye have any place in politics in Guyana

Dear Editor,

This is not the first time that I will be commenting on race relations in Guyana. I did so as long ago as 1994, some 31 years ago, in a series published by Kampta Karran on “Offerings Race and Ethnic Studies in Guyana”, then, in 2015, when the Granger government held a Roundtable on what they called “Social Cohesion for Lasting Unity and Peace”.

Then again, almost five years ago, on a National Conversation on Challenges to and Recommendations for Ethnic Harmony, a video Conference hosted by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) on 14th and 15th December, 2020. I made the point then and I make it again, “I speak for myself as a Guyanese, not as a spokesperson for any ethnic group”.

I am prompted to speak again, once more, as a result of the ugly racial remarks made recently by Dr. David Hinds, the not surprising support from Tacuma Ogunseye and the very surprising support from Lelon Saul.

On each occasion I have pointed out that “if any Party whom we democratically elect and the Party in opposition intends to achieve ethnic harmony and rid our country of entrenched racism, they must both accept the ugly reality that we remain a dangerously divided nation and must, both, determine to reach across the divide”. Ravi Dev, in last Sunday’s Stabroek News, has made the same point, observing that the racists declarations of Hinds and company “represents a stubborn refusal to practice realistic democratic multiethnic politics in our new demographic dispensation” and that “where neither the PPP nor any party dominated by a single ethnic group such as the PNC, can now garner the 50% + 1 demanded by democratic elections to govern the country”. In simple language, any political party hoping to win an election in today’s Guyana must represent the interests of every Guyanese, regardless of ethnic origin, class or creed.

The People’s Progressive Party, led by Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has done just that. Every single Guyanese is benefitting from the development programmes launched by each budget since 2020 of this government, devoid of any consideration of ethnic origin, social class or religion, reaching across the entire country. President Irfaan Ali, for instance, has made a point of visiting, mixing and communing in almost every village, town and city, with every Guyanese, from end to end of our country in his quest to demonstrate what he means by “One Guyana”, and the extended hand of welcome has been offered to him without exception.

Lelon Saul, employing innuendo and euphemisms, naming no political party but making it pellucid as to which he refers, upholds and justifies Hinds’ naked racism, saying that Hinds’ use of “Lick Bottom” is “an act of love…urging African Guyanese to hold power accountable even when it resides in familiar hands”. Whose power, accountable for what? His meaning is, however, clear and equally dangerous, in that it embraces a racist agenda aimed at dividing a multiracial country for political purpose.

Hinds and Ogunseye long ago disqualified themselves from asking the people of Guyana to vote for them or any political party to which they attach themselves. They were both part of the Granger government condemned by the entire democratic world and every Guyanese committed to democracy for having tried to steal the 2020 elections. They were both complicit two years ago in appealing to our security forces to attempt to remove an elected government from office, they both pursue an ugly, contemptable, racist and divisive agenda in the name of falsely representing the interest of Guyanese of African descent. Neither have any place in the politics of our country.

Yours sincerely,

Kit Nascimento

(Neither Hinds nor Ogunseye have any place in politics in Guyana)