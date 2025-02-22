More Roads, More Problems, More Oil Money Gone!

Kaieteur News- Oh gosh, dem boys seh we gat ten thousand new cars pon de road in five months! Ten thousand! Dat’s like if every man, woman, an’ child in Georgetown decide dey need a car fuh demself. Dat mean also dat de GRA registering an average 100 cars a day?

Dem boys seh de GRA mus be working overtime, cuz how dem gat time fuh check engine numbers, chassis numbers, engine capacity, car colour, tint and an’ all dem paper while dey sipping de morning coffee? But hey, who we fuh question? De numbers seh what de numbers seh, so leh we roll wid it.

But wait nah, dem boys seh if we keep dis up, we gon need a road fuh every car. Overpasses, bypasses, underpasses—de whole country gon look like one big spaghetti junction. An’ guess what? All dat gon come out ah we lil oil money. De same oil money we seh gon mek we rich like Dubai.

But instead, ah building schools, hospitals, an’ factories, we gon be paving roads so people can sit in traffic in style. Dem boys seh Trinidad done show we how dat story go—dey build highway after highway, an’ up to now, dey traffic worse dan a rush hour in Mumbai. But nah, we ain’t learning. We just following de same playbook.

Now, dem boys seh, imagine if we stop fuh one minute an’ tink bout dis ting called “planning”. Yes, “planning”! Instead, ah building roads fuh days, why we ain’t investing in a mass transport system? Light rails, bus terminals, fast ferries—dem boys seh dat would cut down de number ah cars pon de road like a hot knife through butter. Less traffic, less pollution, an’ less money spent on roads dat gon crack up in two years anyway. But nah, dat sound too much like common sense. We rather spend billions ah oil money on roads dat gon be full up again by de time de ribbon cutting done.

Dem boys seh, is like we addicted to cars an’ roads. We see a lil traffic, an’ de first ting we seh is, “Build another road!” Meanwhile, de rest ah de world moving to trains, buses, an’ bikes. But we? We stuck in de 20th century, building highways like we gon out-drive de future. Dem boys seh, if we keep dis up, we oil money gon vanish faster dan a cold beer on a hot day, an’ all we gon have to show fuh it is a bunch ah potholes an’ traffic jams.

So, dem boys seh, leh we wake up an’ smell de asphalt. Mass transport is de way fuh go. Save de oil money, save de environment, an’ save we sanity. Or else, we gon end up like Trinidad—stuck in traffic, wondering where all de money gone.

Talk half. Leff half

(More Roads, More Problems, More Oil Money Gone!)