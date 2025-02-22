Latest update February 22nd, 2025 5:49 AM

Guyanese, US companies team up to strengthen Guyana’s power grid

Feb 22, 2025

Kaieteur News- Guyana Electric has teamed up with U.S. based company, GE Vernova, to strengthen Guyana’s electrical grid and provide training opportunities to contractors.

Co-Owner of Guyana Electric Keon Howard

The partnership, which was described as “strategic”, was announced by GE Vernova Representative, Douglas Hasbun and co-owners of Guyana Electric, Keon Howard and Michelle Howard on the sidelines of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo on Thursday.

Michelle Howard told reporters that the company is 51 percent owned by Guyanese while the remaining 49 per cent is owned by the American company. Howard, called on women to venture into male dominated spaces and take risks. She hopes that her story would serve as an example to all women.

Co-Owner of Guyana Electric Michelle Howard

Similarly, her husband Keon said that Guyana Electric is in the habit of hiring female electricians noting that “I find most of them work better than the male electricians. They clean up after themselves. They wouldn’t be like, hey, I’ll come back and clean it, and, you know, you’re tired at the end of the day. So, we try to hire female electricians. They’re easy to work with. They listen more, you know.”

Keon noted that the company also takes pride in hiring unskilled persons who have a desire to learn on the job. He said they are trained and given an equal opportunity to shine.

“These are people that never… don’t even know what a switch connection looks like. So those are some of the things that we try to do,” he said.

Douglas Hasburn, representative of GE Vernova (Guyanese, US companies team)

Meanwhile, Douglas Hasburn the representative of GE Vernova explained that the joint venture will be in discussions with the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) to participate in some of the projects they may have.

“So, we are also working with some EPC that have already contracts with GPL. We are providing our solutions to those EPC contractors, and where some of them have already established conversations about contracts for deploying of equipment, like power transformers, like circuit breakers, like capacitors banks, protection and control and automation devices,” he said.

He added that the companies will be looking to train and provide support to the technical staff of GPL and other contractors who will be working on the deployment of equipment for Guyana’s power grid.

