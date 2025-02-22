Guyana’s rising Chess stars take on Barbados

Kaieteur Sports– National Junior Chess Champion Ricardo Narine was selected by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) to compete in the SITTU Barbados Open Chess Championship 2025 from February 20th to February 24th, 2025.

The competition will occur in the Grand Salle in the Tom Adams Financial Centre in Bridgetown, St. Michael, Barbados. Narine, who has an ELO rating of 1714, will compete in the Group B category of the tournament. Narine, a two-time National Junior Chess Champion, has proven time and time again his skill and resilience over the chess board, winning many rapid competitions over the years.

The GCF is confident he will do well and earn ELO rating points. Joining him are Under-16 National Chess Champion & Candidate Master Sachin Pitamber and the ever-determined Alex Ubaldo Singh. Pitamber and UbaldoSingh have taken up the challenge of playing in the competition to earn valuable experience and rating points.

Pitamber, who has an ELO rating of 1779, will join Narine to battle it out in Group B, facing off against players with FIDE ratings between 1700 & 2099. Meanwhile, Alek, who will be celebrating his 13th birthday over the actionpacked weekend and the youngest trio, is fearlessly stepping into Group C (1400 – 1699), proving that age is just a number for strategic brilliance.

Ubaldo-Singh has an ELO rating of 1462. While Narine and Pitamber have already felt the heat of international competition, this will be Alex’s debut on the global stage. These talented young men are ready to challenge their opponents in the heavily competitive tournament where a pool of $5000 USD in cash prizes is up for grabs in each category. The GCF is confident that these young, avid chess players will emerge as better players from the experience of playing in this tournament.

