Govt. to spend over $525M to maintain sea & river defence in Regions 2&3

Kaieteur News- Having been allocated approximately $8.2 billion this year to execute its sea and river defence programme, the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to expend some $525,704,185 to conduct maintenance works to those defence structures along Regions Two and Three shoreline.

This is according to an invitation for bids (IFB) issued by the ministry. The ministry is seeking bids for 40 lots of works. This newspaper understands that bids are expected to open on March 11, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

According to the list of projects, the Public Works is seeking contractors for maintenance works to the earthen embankment and incorporation of timber revetment works along Lower Pomeroon (Phase1 to 4), and Upper Pomeroon (Phase 1 to 4) which is estimated to cost $111,104,200.

There are contracts for maintenance of earthen embankment and extension of rock armour slope for Alliance and Taymouth Manor on the Essequibo Coast which are estimated to cost $27,680,800. In Region Two also, the ministry is seeking contractors to undertake the maintenance of earthen embankment and incorporation of boulders slope along concrete structure at Darmouth (Phase 5) and at Suddie there is a contract for the maintenance of the embankment and incorporation of concrete crest wall for $27,694,750.

Additionally, a contract is out for the maintenance works to the earthen embankment between La Resources to Cozier (Phase 2) for $11,650,000.

Moving to Region Three, the Public Works Ministry is seeking contractors to execute works for Lots 14 to 40.

These projects include the maintenance of earthen embankment and extension of rock armour slope at Maria Johanna, Zeelandia 90, and Sarah communities located on Wakenaam Island. These projects are estimated to cost $41,677,850.

At Wakenaam, there is a contract for maintenance works to the earthen embankment and incorporation of timber revetment at the Rushbrook community for $13,827,160, earthen embankment and extension of rock armour slope works at Good Success/ San Sauci for $13,927,800, the maintenance earthen embankment between Saran and Zeelandia for $13,200,000, the maintenance works to earthen embankment and incorporation of boulders slope along concrete structure at Amersfort for $13,850,800, and the maintenance of earthen embankment and extension of rock armour slope works at Zeelandia Estate and at Ganga Zeelandia for $27,798,500.

The ministry will also be executing the maintenance of the earthen embankment and incorporation of timber revetment along koker outfall at Ridge/ Concordia for $13,827,160, and the maintenance of the embankment between Bushlot and Ridge at Wakenaam for $12,030,000.

At Leguan Island similar maintenance of sea and defence works will be done at Phoenix, Henrietta/Vrouwanna, Cornelia, Enterprise, Retrieve, Cane Garden, and at Canefield for a total estimated cost of $102,611,090.

Further, at Fort Island, there are two contracts for maintenance works which is estimated at $27,888,305, while another is slated for Liberty Island at a cost of $11,930,000.

The ministry has also extended an IFB for works to be conducted at Aliki, Essequibo River for $13,937,250, and at Upper Bonasika for $13,727,160.

In Region Three also, the ministry is seeking contractors to execute the earthen embankment and extension of rock armour slope at Eastern Hogg Island for $13,916,700, and the maintenance of earthen embankment and incorporation of timber revetment at Western Hogg Island for $13,424,660.

With $8.2 billion expended last year under this programme, Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh during this year’s budget presentation said, “We have since made significant strides in developing our coastal resilience. Over the last four years, we facilitated several initiatives including the construction over 23,900 meters of new sea defence structures along Guyana’s coastline. Additionally, over 1,200 hectares of mangroves were developed, combining ecological restoration with engineering techniques to deliver effective and sustainable coastal protection.”

