Elite clubs will challenge KFC monopoly on team uniforms

Kaieteur Sports– Clubs in the Elite League are grumbling over an agreement President of the Guyana Football Federation Wayne Forde made with KFC to give away the most commercially viable spot on clubs’ match uniforms last season.

To retain their right to commercial value of their match kits, Clubs are ready to confront the GFF.

This could further embarrass KFC as a sponsor like the incident when the GFF did not give prize money on time despite KFC paying it to the GFF. Speaking on a condition of anonymity one club official who was traditionally close to Wayne Forde lamented.

“Whether you are a low-income club like Fruta Conquerors, Santos, Anns Grove or big teams like GDF, Slingerz and Police, we all face the same dilemma. Wayne Forde is the worst sponsorship negotiator in football.

“How can KFC occupy the key spot on our match uniforms and the financial returns to the clubs are zilch for this type of visibility.Taking up space for sponsors who finance our clubs?“It’s really a joke and an affront to clubs in the GFF Elite League.”

With the League under 3 weeks away the GFF is yet to hold a meeting with clubs to discuss key issues surrounding the new season.

The club official further lamented, “We do not know what we are playing for in terms of prize money. We know nothing about the fixtures and the rules and regulations for 2025. As usual they are going to come at the last minute and try to hoodwink us with hogwash that FIFA says this or Concacaf says that, without presenting documentation, stated another club official.

Expressing their disappointment with the Wayne Forde administration method of operations over the years, the club official stated.

“We always supported Wayne Forde and at first, we were impressed with his rhetoric about consultation, transparency and integrity. But in the last four years Forde and his crew have not been concerned about consultation and transparency, which reflects poor integrity.

It was established that two months ago four Regional Member Association bodies within the GFF met to orchestrate a vote of no confidence in Wayne Forde.

One member of the group shared, “East Bank FA, East Demerara FA, Rupununi FA and Berbice FA, met and discussed the broken promises and the literal bankruptcy faced by the GFF not just in finances but in ideas.”

Football needs a major meeting of stakeholders to discuss the challenges we face stated a senior Regional Member Association Executive.

“When Mr. Forde learnt of our plans, he used his usual tokenism to counter our plans to break the vote of confidence.”

The Regional Member Association also revealed,“The president of East Demerara FA was drafted on to the panel to select the next national coach, though he had no technical experience. He {Forde} then employed a senior executive member of East Bank FA to manage the National Training Center. Some of us felt let down because these moves do not help the game”, stated the regional official.

The GFF Elite League is scheduled to kick off on March 9. (GFF Release)

