Don’t do this to our children!!

Feb 22, 2025

Dear Editor,

This morning, my domestic chores were interrupted by loud, lewd music blasting the still air of Bel Air Village. In my nearly three decades of living there, I cannot recall ever hearing such vileness passing through our streets!

When I could no longer bear the assault on my ears, I ventured to the front of my home to see the source of the noise, and was shocked to see some very small children (I call them ‘ babes’) walking through the street in Mash gear, accompanied by adults – no doubt parents and teachers.

Is this the legacy that our educators and parents hope to leave with our little ones? Were they hoping to introduce tactile skills to these innocent children by blasting songs that glorified the use and misuse of the fingers?

Or was it a Physical Education activity as the song encouraged listeners to ‘ bend over …’. Can’t children enjoy Mash in a child-like manner, with songs that appeal to and inspire children?

Must creativity and culture be relegated to the dung heap of crassness and vulgarity!
I take this opportunity to encourage my fellow Guyanese – Mash with restraint and dignity! May we indeed be “…worthy our heritage, Land of the free!”

Claudia Heywood

(Don't do this to our children!!)

