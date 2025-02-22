DeSinco Limited now rebranded Acado Guyana

Kaieteur News- DeSinco Limited, founded over thirty years ago by Mr. Frank DeAbreu and Deomattie DeAbreu as a small family-owned business is now Acado Guyana, a statement from Acado said on Friday.

The name change comes as part of a larger rebranding exercise undertaken by Trinidad-based Agostini Limited.

The Agostini Group has operations in 10 markets, clients in over 30 countries and 3,500 employees. Group operations have traditionally been conducted through more than 20 companies, inclusive of brands with strong community ties like Acado Guyana (formerly DeSinco Limited).

“This rebrand establishes a new shared logo and brand identity for Group companies, unifying them under one visual identity for the first time,” the statement said.

Acado Guyana (DeSinco) became part of the Group in 2015 through its joint venture with Goddard Enterprises of Barbados. As part of the rebranding Acado Guyana will share the Agostini Group logo in a warm orange.

The logo features four leaf-like shapes, representing employees, partners, customers, and communities. They come together to create a spark of innovation and growth—the driving force behind the Group.

Speaking of the rebranding initiative, Acado Guyana CEO Alicia DeAbreu said, “We have been part of the fabric of Guyana for a long time, and even though our name has changed, we are committed to honouring that legacy in unique ways. As part of the wider Agostini Group and specifically its Acado companies, we have been able to grow, expand and better serve our community. This rebrand strengthens our position for future growth and reinforces our regional identity.”

The company said that this new chapter for Acado Guyana underscores its position as part of a wider regional presence, and the value of strong partnerships with the common purpose of improving lives through the building of strong, sustainable, and innovative businesses that serve as the benchmark for success.

About Acado

Acado embodies the vibrant spirit of Caribbean commerce and community. It is a symbol of the warmth of our region and a commitment to excellence. Like the vendors who engage in rich, colourful conversations with their customers, we are committed to bringing people and products together across the region.

The name Acado comes from our “can-do attitude,” which has allowed companies within this sector to reach across the Caribbean with our products. It also connects us to our core, our markets (Mercatus and Mercado are the Latin and Spanish words for market).

As Acado, we are more than just a business. We are a staple and an experience. Our brands create moments of delight and satisfaction, adding value to the everyday experiences of our customers.

About Agostini:

Agostini is a publicly traded company listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) which operates across three main sectors: Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Consumer Products and Energy and Industrial. Its operations span 10 regional markets making it one of the largest distribution companies within the region.

