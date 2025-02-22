Chinese Medical Brigade, CNOOC donate 4K Fluorescence Laparoscopy Surgical System to GPHC

Kaieteur News- The 20th China Media Team from Jiangsu Province, China in collaboration with China National Offshore Oil Company’s (CNOOC) Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) on Friday donated a 4K Fluorescence Laparoscopy Surgical System to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The donation is aimed at enhancing surgical operations in Guyana.

The medical equipment was handed over to officials at the Main Operating Theatre at GPHC, New Market Street, Georgetown. It is specifically designed to assist surgeons in performing surgeries with greater safety, precision, and effectiveness. The equipment will be especially beneficial in tumor resection and minimally invasive procedures, providing improved outcomes for patients and supporting the hospital’s surgical capabilities.

The 4K Fluorescence Laparoscopy Surgical System integrates fluorescence staining technology with laparoscopic surgical equipment, enabling surgeons to precisely identify lesions during surgery. The advanced 4K pixel-level monitor ensures a higher level of visibility and precision, improving clinical efficacy and increasing the success rate of surgeries.

The system enables precise staining of lesions in human tissues, which can then be displayed on a high-resolution 4K monitor. The high-definition imagery provides real-time guidance during surgeries, helping surgeons to navigate more accurately.

Dr. Shilindra Rajkumar, Head of the Department of Surgery at GPHC expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese Medical Team for its continued support.

“Thank you all for being here but the biggest thank you goes out to the Chinese Medical Team for your support to the Georgetown Public Hospital, in terms of service, in terms of training and now in terms of the contribution you made. I know this is not an easy task but I thank you for your support,” Dr. Rajkumar said.

Moreover, Lian Jihong, the President of CNOOC, expressed his pleasure in announcing the donation of a cutting-edge 4CMOS Fluorescence Endoscopic Camera System to GPHC.

He said, “CPGL is proud to sponsor this project and to help uplift medical standards by ensuring that more patients in Guyana can benefit from advanced surgical procedures that are safer and more effective. “

Jihong then took a moment to express his sincere gratitude to Li Hanqing, the Economic and Commercial Counselor for the Chinese Embassy, for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout the project. He also conveyed deep appreciation to the representatives of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for their professionalism and commitment to the initiative.

“CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited has a long-standing commitment to supporting the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Our efforts extend beyond donating equipment. We have established the “CNOOC-China Medical Team Medical Assistance Fund” to provide financial support for the most vulnerable medical patients,” he added.

In addition, Hanquing spoke on behalf of the donors. “CPGL is proud to sponsor this project and to help uplift medical standards by ensuring that more patients in Guyana can benefit from advanced surgical procedures that are safer and more effective.”

The Chinese official said that CPGL is committed to the hospital, noting their long-standing support which includes establishing the CNOOC-China Medical Team Medical Assistance Fund.

“We have established the CNOOC-China Medical Team Medical Assistance Fund to provide financial support for the most vulnerable medical patients, CPGL will continue to sponsor doctors from the hospital to undergo specialized training in China as we have done in the past,” he stated.

Meanwhile, it was disclosed that the introduction of the 4K Fluorescence Laparoscopy Surgical System to Guyana represents a groundbreaking development in the country’s medical field, filling an important gap in surgical technology.

