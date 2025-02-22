(Changes made to KMTC Phagwah Horse race meet)

Latest update February 22nd, 2025 2:00 PM
Feb 22, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- With a month to go before race day, activities for the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) annual Phagwah horse race meet are heating up. The event is slated for Sunday, March 16, at the club’s prestigious Bush Lot Farm Corentyne, Berbice venue.
Already a lot of interest has been created with a number of requests being made and questions being asked. As such, the organizers have decided to make several changes to the programme.
There are still six races carded for the day with the total prize money bumping up to close to $6M. The feature event is still the C1 gallop over one mile for the winner’s take of $1.2M and a trophy, which shows an increase over last year.
There is now an event for F-class and lower horses for a first prize of $400,000 and a trophy over seven furlongs.
The horses classified H and lower will now have an opportunity to compete. They will be racing over seven furlongs for a winning prize of $350,000 and a trophy.
The event for J and lower horses remains a six furlongs event for a pole take of $300,000 and a trophy.
A similar incentive of $300,000 and a trophy remains the winning prize for the event for three-year-old Guyana Bred animals also over 6 furlongs.
The L-class open race winner’s prize has been bumped up to $300,000 and a trophy over 6 furlongs.
Metro Company Limited has joined Mr. Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall as early sponsors on board for the event which promises to be full of excitement.
The top individual performers, including top jockey, top trainer and top stable will be presented with their silverware compliments of the Trophy Stall.
Interested persons can contact Satish Bowan on 689-0629, Isaac Dalloo at 689-0629, Fazal Habibulla at 657-7010, T. Jagdeo at 618-7278, Campton Sancho 682-8550 or Ropnauth Sewsankar at 678-6722 for further details.
Race time is 12:00 hrs.
The event will be conducted under the aegis of the KMTC. (Samuel Whyte)
(Changes made to KMTC Phagwah Horse race meet)
